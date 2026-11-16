As a fashion writer, it's painful to confess that I lived in sweatpants from Monday to Sunday last week. Seriously, while my denim drawer collected dust, my laundry bag was overflowing with fleece-lined, comfort-first bottoms. But on November 16, Jennifer Lawrence proved there's nothing to be ashamed of. Sweatpants don't look as sluggish as I assumed, especially if I elevate cozy-chic ensembles with a fuzzy fur coat and Ugg slippers à la J.Law.
Hours before The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping premiere in New York, Lawrence kept fans guessing if she (reprising her role as Katniss Everdeen in the prequel) would return to the red carpet, too. In the meantime, she looked relaxed (in an "I'm ready for the makeup chair" kind of way) in the turquoise graphic tee she can't stop wearing, gray wide-leg sweatpants, and her beloved Ugg Classic Short II Boots.
Giving the baggy bottoms and $195 shearling-lined shoes a movie star makeover, Lawrence's creamy white shearling coat—featuring oversized lapels, elongated sleeves, and a hip-sweeping hem—brought the drama. To continue her cool-girl scarf series, the actor wrapped a fringed velvet find around the coat's striking shoulders. Then, in true Lawrence form, a matching tote bag and sold-out sunglasses finished the off-duty outfit.
That's not the only way Lawrence wore her statement shearling coat on Monday. She styled it earlier in the day with the same sweatpants and Uggs, trading the turquoise long-sleeve for a forest green top, which barely emerged from beneath the black-and-brown scarf.
Another accessory joined the mix, too: a ribbed beanie in bright red, one of her signature shades for 2026. Late last week, she layered the same primary pop of color (on a cardigan, courtesy of the London label &Daughter) beneath a leopard-print, French girl-approved fur coat from Jacquemus.
So, the next time I second-guess my sweatpants-and-slippers combination, I'll turn to Lawrence for outfit inspiration—and top them with a statement coat, oversized scarf, and sunglasses. Though I suspect I won't need encouragement. If anything, I'll need someone to tell me to stop styling them.
Shop Fur Coats, Sweatpants, and Uggs Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
LE BOP
Caitlin Faux Shearling Coat - Natural
NICHOLAS
Desiree Jacket
Kallmeyer
Donna Car Coat in Shearling
Almada
Gemma Collarless Coat
Vuori
Sedona Midrise Wideleg Sweatpant
Aritzia
Homestretch™ Smooth Kickback Pant
UGG
Ultra Mini Classic Boot
UGG
Classic Mini Ii Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.