Prince William and Princess Kate hit the ground running when they arrived in Mumbai, India for three days of events to celebrate the 2026 Earthshot Prize, with the visit marking Kate's first overseas tour in four years. The Prince and Princess of Wales kicked off their trip with a game of street cricket on Monday, November 16, and body language expert Darren Stanton says that the event reveals how Kate can let her hair down and not have to hold “a particularly formal royal demeanor.”
The Waleses joined local children and Sachin Tendulka, the former captain of India’s cricket team, to take part in gully cricket, an informal version of the game played on the streets of Mumbai. Both William and Kate took turns at the sport, with Stanton noting that Kate, in particular, seemed “genuinely delighted to be there.”
Speaking to Betfair Casino, Stanton says explains how Kate’s willingness to let her guard down and get involved with the public demonstrates her authenticity.
“Looking at the footage, one of the most striking things is just how genuinely enthusiastic Kate is,” he shares, adding the Princess of Wales is “incredibly expressive, very animated and clearly more than happy to get involved, have a laugh and show her competitive side.”
Kate laughed, grimaced and gave high-fives during her turn at bat, and Stanton says that the royal's "willingness to let her guard down is a really important part of what makes her so relatable," adding, that there's "a sense of authenticity in her body language, because what you see is what you get."
During the event, William and Kate learned about Tendulka's foundation, which supports initiatives focused on sports, health, and education for underprivileged children, and also met representatives from organizations using cricket to support young people and encourage greater participation from women and girls.
Commenting on how the Princess of Wales interacted with people in the crowd, Stanton says Kate "appears to view these engagements as an opportunity to genuinely connect with people."
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"Whether she's sitting cross-legged on the floor or walking around India playing cricket, Kate's body language conveys a real sense of approachability and humility," he adds. "There's no suggestion that she sees herself as untouchable or above anyone else. She's happy to put herself on the same level as the people she's meeting, and that creates a much stronger sense of rapport and connection."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.