The world is buzzing about the new James Bond after the 007 franchise announced that Robert Pattinson will step into Mr. Bond’s shoes—and that includes the Royal Family.
King Charles and Queen Camilla sent their best wishes to the Twilight star on Instagram Monday, November 16, with the official Royal Family social media account commenting on the 007 account, “Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr Bond.” The Royal Family also shared the post on Facebook, adding the same message to welcome Pattinson to the Bond legacy.
The royals have a long history with the 60-year-old James Bond franchise. Queen Elizabeth was a huge fan of the movies and attended the 1967 world premiere of You Only Live Twice, when Sean Connery played the British spy, as well as 2002’s Die Another Day with Pierce Brosnan.
As for the next generation of royals, King Charles and Queen Camilla were on hand at the 2012 premiere of Skyfall, and reunited with Daniel Craig on the red carpet for 2021's No Time to Die, when Prince William and Princess Kate also supported the movie franchise.
Pattinson, 40, will become the eighth actor to play James Bond when the yet-to-be-titled new movie—directed by Denis Villeneuve—premieres. The big question: which royals will join Pattinson on the Bond red carpet?
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.