Prince William’s Earthshot Prize recognizes innovative environmental solutions, and as the Prince and Princess of Wales visit Mumbai, India for this year’s awards, Kate is putting sustainability at the forefront of her tour wardrobe. The royal has long been a fan of British handbag brand DeMellier, and she debuted a creatively-made version of one of her favorite styles on November 16.
Princess Kate has frequently carried DeMellier’s Small Hudson bag in mocha suede, but she swapped out her beloved brown design for a bordeaux shade while riding Mumbai’s newest and fastest Metro line on Monday afternoon. Rather than being made from Italian small grain leather like DeMellier’s standard line of bags, Kate’s wine-hued iteration was made from a new material called SurpRice that resembles leather, but is made from rice straw.
During royal tours, the Princess of Wales uses sartorial diplomacy to highlight local designers, meaningful colors or national symbols, and her choice of handbag is no different. The new SurpRice bag combines British design and groundbreaking British and Indian material technology, nodding to both the royal’s home and the Earthshot Prize’s host country.
Dr. R. Sri Ram, Founder of SurpRice, says that the material "has been a culmination of several years of research by Indian scientists who have been working extremely hard to develop an alternative material to PVC and PU."
He adds that since rice straw is typically "burnt after harvest as agricultural waste from paddy fields," the material "aims to reduce carbon emissions from the burning process and provide an alternative income to farmers."
The handbag brand's founder, Mireia Llusia-Lindh, adds, "We are grateful to the Prince and Princess of Wales for championing meaningful innovation and shining a light on the positive change that thoughtful design can inspire.”
Princess Kate also chose to go the sustainable route with the rest of her outfit, wearing repeat pieces including a bright blue Roksanda midi dress, Gianvito Rossi suede pumps and a pair of bright blue Amrapali Jewels drop earrings that she first wore during her 2016 tour of India.
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While Kate's custom version of DeMellier's Small Hudson bag isn't available for the public to buy, you can shop the leather version in bordeaux or seven other shades before they become swift sellouts.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.