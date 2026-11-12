Prince William Opens Up About His Adventures With Dogs Orla and Otto: "Like Setting Off with Two Friends"

The Prince of Wales shared a few of his favorite things with 'Country Life,' including his two cocker spaniels.

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A split of Prince William walking with his dog Orla and a picture of William and Kate&#039;s dog Otto sitting in a field
(Image credit: Getty Images; Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram)

In Prince William's guest-edited new issue of Country Life, he opens up about his work to make the British military safer for women, shares an impressive illustration by son Prince George and includes an interview with wife Princess Kate about the power of nature. The Prince of Wales also took the time to share some of his favorite things, ranging from Land Rover Defenders to his two best friends.

"Our dogs [Orla, a black cocker spaniel, and Otto, a liver cocker] make every walk better," William told the magazine. "Going out with them is like setting off with two friends who are so excited to be sharing the experience with you."

Princess Kate's brother, James Middleton, breeds cocker spaniels and gave Orla to the Wales family in 2020 ahead of their first dog Lupo's death. Orla gave birth to puppies last year, as featured in Prince William's sweet 43rd birthday photo, and the family kept Otto, who was part of the litter.

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Prince William and Kate Middleton from behind, walking with their dog Orla

Prince William and Princess Kate revealed Orla to the world at a polo match in July 2022.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William walking in a park with Eugene Levy and Orla the dog

Orla played a starring role in William's episode of The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

However, the Wales family kept Otto a secret until the puppy was spotted with William and Kate in a video shared by a fan in January 2026. The following month, Princess Kate mentioned that they had indeed kept one of the puppies during a visit to Wales, but fans didn't get a glimpse of the dog until the couple shared a family photo for their 15th wedding anniversary in April.

They finally revealed his name on Otto's birthday, May 1, sharing a photo on Instagram captioned, "Welcome to the family, Otto! 1 today 🥳 🎂."

"They bring a sense of adventure and they make it more purposeful," Prince William said of country walks with his dogs. "Even on the most familiar route, they almost always discover something you didn't know was there."

Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis lying in the grass with their dogs

Otto (top left, behind Prince William's head), made his first photographic appearance in William and Kate's 15th anniversary photo.

(Image credit:  Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace)

Otto Wales

Along with dogs, the Prince of Wales listed the Merlin bird watching app, flatcaps and wild swimming as some of his favorite things, along with a longstanding royal favorite, the Land Rover Defender.

"A 2016 model, in British racing green, this is one of the last classic Defenders," the Prince of Wales shared. "It's one of those great British countryside icons. Like a Barbour jacket, it's at home in the landscape. British made, I can take it anywhere to do anything. It's sturdy, reliable and—above all—not flash."

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.