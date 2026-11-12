Prince William Opens Up About His Adventures With Dogs Orla and Otto: "Like Setting Off with Two Friends"

In Prince William's guest-edited new issue of Country Life, he opens up about his work to make the British military safer for women, shares an impressive illustration by son Prince George and includes an interview with wife Princess Kate about the power of nature. The Prince of Wales also took the time to share some of his favorite things, ranging from Land Rover Defenders to his two best friends.
"Our dogs [Orla, a black cocker spaniel, and Otto, a liver cocker] make every walk better," William told the magazine. "Going out with them is like setting off with two friends who are so excited to be sharing the experience with you."
Princess Kate's brother, James Middleton, breeds cocker spaniels and gave Orla to the Wales family in 2020 ahead of their first dog Lupo's death. Orla gave birth to puppies last year, as featured in Prince William's sweet 43rd birthday photo, and the family kept Otto, who was part of the litter.
However, the Wales family kept Otto a secret until the puppy was spotted with William and Kate in a video shared by a fan in January 2026. The following month, Princess Kate mentioned that they had indeed kept one of the puppies during a visit to Wales, but fans didn't get a glimpse of the dog until the couple shared a family photo for their 15th wedding anniversary in April.
They finally revealed his name on Otto's birthday, May 1, sharing a photo on Instagram captioned, "Welcome to the family, Otto! 1 today 🥳 🎂."
"They bring a sense of adventure and they make it more purposeful," Prince William said of country walks with his dogs. "Even on the most familiar route, they almost always discover something you didn't know was there."
Along with dogs, the Prince of Wales listed the Merlin bird watching app, flatcaps and wild swimming as some of his favorite things, along with a longstanding royal favorite, the Land Rover Defender.
Marie Claire Newsletter
The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style.
"A 2016 model, in British racing green, this is one of the last classic Defenders," the Prince of Wales shared. "It's one of those great British countryside icons. Like a Barbour jacket, it's at home in the landscape. British made, I can take it anywhere to do anything. It's sturdy, reliable and—above all—not flash."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.