Princess Kate's Historic Diamond Brooch and Contemporary Earrings Combine "Different Eras" While Nodding to Princess Diana, Says Jewelry Expert

Wearing a green Alexander McQueen coat that nodded to one of the colors of Oman’s flag, the Princess of Wales joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William to kick off the first Omani state visit in 44 years. She kept the green theme going with her jewelry, going for a meaningful piece from the royal vaults combined with a brand-new design.
Kate chose the Prince of Wales Feathers Brooch, a piece that “brings a real sense of royal history to Kate’s look,” says Justin Daughters, managing director at antique and vintage jeweler Berganza.
"Also known as the Ladies of North Wales Brooch, it was presented to Princess Alexandra of Denmark in 1863 as a wedding gift from a committee of women from North Wales, following her marriage to the future King Edward VII," Daughters says of the diamond brooch with a cabochon emerald drop.
Interestingly, although the piece was originally a brooch, it was converted into a pendant and worn as a necklace by Princess Diana on several occasions, since like Princess Alexandra, she was also the Princess of Wales. When Queen Camilla married King Charles in 2005, she was never officially given the Princess of Wales title, but she made the at-the-time controversial move of converting Diana's necklace back into its original brooch form.
"When Kate wears it today, it creates a visible connection between generations of women who have held the title," Daughters shares. "It’s a wonderful example of how royal jewelry can preserve history while remaining relevant to a contemporary look.”
Instead of choosing another piece of historic royal jewelry like she typically does, Kate opted for a modern design, debuting a pair of gold Cassandra Goad earrings with sparkling green chrome diopside drops.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Chrome diopside isn't as widely known as the emerald, but is considered a more affordable alternative that keeps the same rich green color. Kate's earrings—which are sold without the hoops she wore them on—were designed to mimic the acai berries designer Cassandra Goad saw on a trip to Brazil.
“What makes this particular look so effective is the way Kate has brought together different elements," Daughters says. "Rather than choosing pieces that match exactly, Kate has brought together different eras through considered styling.”
While her brooch nods to a long history of the princesses of Wales before her, the new earrings show that Kate is also her own woman. “From a jewelry perspective, pairing historic pieces with contemporary designs is an effective way to create individuality," Daughters says.
"Different designs can sit comfortably together when their proportions, colors and overall aesthetic complement one another, allowing each piece to retain its own character," he adds.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.