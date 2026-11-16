Prince William and Princess Kate kicked off their visit to Mumbai, India on Monday, November 16, with the Princess of Wales joining her husband for events ahead of the 2026 Earthshot Prize. Keeping in the sustainability theme of the week, Kate chose green gemstones, and U.K. jewelry expert Nilesh Rakholia, founder ofAbelini, says that the princess's jewelry has "a rather lovely connection" to their trip.
The Princess of Wales debuted a pistachio green Veronica Beard blazer for their first event, pairing it with white trousers and Camilla Elphick slingback flats to take part in a game of gully cricket, an informal version of cricket that people play on the streets of Mumbai. She carried the color theme on with her jewelry, wearing an old favorite candy green amethyst and diamond pendant by Kiki McDonough and the royal warrant holder's coordinating earrings.
"Given the purpose of the visit, it’s difficult not to notice the green palette Kate has chosen," Rakholia says of her jewelry and new blazer, adding that "green gemstones have long been associated with nature, growth and renewal."
The Princess of Wales has long been a fan of Kiki McDonough's colored gemstone jewelry, and Rakholia says that wearing green amethysts versus emeralds was a "considered" choice.
"What I particularly like about Kate’s earrings is how closely the gemstone picks up the colour of her blazer," he says. "Unlike the richer green of an emerald, these earrings introduce a subtle wash of color that feels like a natural extension of the outfit rather than a contrast to it.”
This week's visit to India is the first major overseas tour the Prince and Princess of Wales have taken in four years, but Kate opted not to debut new jewels for the event—a decision Rakholia says fits into the theme of the Earthshot Prize.
The jewelry pro says there's "something fitting about Kate returning to a designer and jewelry style that have been part of her wardrobe for years, particularly during a visit centered on environmental responsibility."
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“She understands the versatility of the pieces in her collection and how to give them a different character through styling," he adds.
The Prince and Princess of Wales will continue their visit to Mumbai with the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Tuesday night, and if her past green carpet outfits are any indication, fans should expect another sustainable fashion moment.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.