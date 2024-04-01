Princess Kate Has Helped Heal Unease Between King Charles and Prince William, Royal Expert Says

King Charles and Prince William—the current monarch and his direct heir to the throne—are arguably closer than they’ve ever been. While William becoming the Prince of Wales in September 2022 (a role Charles once held for longer than anyone in history) and Charles taking the throne at the same time—not to mention the King’s cancer diagnosis earlier this year—has no doubt pushed them closer, ultimately, there’s one person to thank for healing any unease from the past between father and son: the Princess of Wales, The Mirror reports.

King Charles and Prince William have grown even closer since Charles took the throne in September 2022, and that is thanks in large part to Princess Kate. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charles and William’s relationship over the years “hasn’t always been the easiest,” royal commentator Victoria Arbiter told The Royal Beat for True Royalty TV. The addition of Kate into the family has acted as a “healing balm” for the King and the Prince of Wales throughout their sometimes strained relationship, she said, and that their tighter bond can be attributed to her.

“I think we can look at Kate—she’s so close to her own family, family is so important to her,” Arbiter said. “[Kate] has been a really wonderful healing balm for Prince William and his father, as well, because that relationship hasn’t always been the easiest. I think she’s just managed to bring a real sense of warmth and camaraderie and family to the royal family.”

Family is extremely important to Kate, and a royal expert said Kate has brought the "family" to the royal family. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charles and William struggled when William was younger, especially as Charles carried on an extramarital affair with the then Camilla Parker-Bowles (and now Queen Camilla), which, naturally, broke William’s mother Princess Diana’s heart. Diana and William were famously close, and Diana confided in William often about her struggles.

Arbiter added that Charles and Kate’s already strong relationship has likely grown even stronger as both battle unexpected cancer diagnoses, adding that they “would have found tremendous comfort in each other, going through something so similar.”

Charles and Kate, both facing down a cancer diagnosis, have gotten even closer this year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A source speaking to The Sun agreed, adding “They [Charles and Kate] are very close, and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter,” they said. “There is no doubt there is a lot they can share and can use each other for support during their own deeply personal cancer battles.”