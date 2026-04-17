Any time the Princess of Wales has a very public event, a flurry of messages on social media are sent out in the hopes of finding key details so they might be able to meet her. Whether it's a quick handshake on a walkabout, or a personal chat at a royal event or garden party, a meeting with the Princess of Wales is the stuff people dream about. Most people find themselves full of nerves in the moment, stumbling over curtsies and hellos. While she may be a normal girl deep down, the Princess of Wales’s royally-perfect exterior can be intimidating.

The American-born Countess of Sandwich, Julie Montagu, shared her experiences of what it's really like to meet the Princess of Wales. “Contrary to expectations, meeting the Princess of Wales is often described as surprisingly relaxed and approachable,” she wrote in a social media post on her American Countess account. Montagu assures her followers that royal encounters don’t need to be anxiety-inducing. “Many find her calm, present, and genuinely engaging, dispelling the idea of an intimidating royal encounter.”

Princess Kate meeting members of the public in Wales. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate instantly puts people at ease. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a video shared on X, the Countess of Sandwich said that “one of the most common things people say after meeting her is that she is far more relaxed than they expected.” The Princess of Wales does have a unique magic that puts people instantly at ease, dissolving the nerves that can come from a royal meeting. “There’s often this assumption that meeting a royal will feel formal, structured, even slightly intimidating,” the countess said, but explained that “many people describe the opposite.”

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“They describe the Princess of Wales as calm, approachable, and genuinely present in the moment,” The American-born countess explained. Many people find her down-to-earth nature gives them the confidence to open up, and share special moments with the future Queen.