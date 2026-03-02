Princess Kate Enlists a Special Tiara-Clad "Helper" Who Can't Stop Hugging the Royal in Adorable Video

While Princess Diana was known as "The People's Princess," Princess Kate is increasingly being called "The Children's Princess," and she demonstrated exactly why during a trip to Wales on February 26. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the country ahead of its national holiday, St. David's Day, and during a meet-and-greet with members of the public, one little girl showed her affection for the future Queen in an especially adorable way.

In a TikTok shared by a fan who was at the event, Princess Kate says, "You can come with me! You can come and help me," before a little girl wearing a plastic tiara comes forward and hugs the royal around her legs.

The crowd reacts with a chorus of "awws" as Princess Kate embraces the young royal fan. The girl continues hugging Kate's side as she shuffles down the line, with the princess saying, "Come on. Very good. You can be my helper."

Princess Kate hugs another young fan during her day out in Wales. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess poses for a selfie with a group of boys on February 26. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales expertly continued her conversations with fans as the girl shyly hugs Kate's leg, speaking to one woman about the war in Ukraine and how she's happy to hear that refugees have "created a community" in Wales.

"The children never want to let her go!" one fan commented on TikTok, while another added, "awww, that little princess will always remember the day she hugged the future queen."

During her day in Wales, the princess doled out plenty more hugs despite the heavy rain, bending down to speak with numerous children during her walkabouts with Prince William. She also turned a potentially awkward moment around with an adult fan, with body language expert Darren Stanton praising her quick thinking.

"I can't sign things, I'm so sorry," Kate said to a man who asked for her autograph. Instead, she gave the man a hug, with Stanton telling Betfair Casino that Kate's reaction "was a masterclass in overcoming a potentially awkward situation with zero fuss and drama."

