Alongside her husband Prince William, Princess Kate attended the annual Commonwealth Day celebration at Westminster Abbey on March 9. Royal fans took to social media to highlight a super sweet moment at the event involving the Princess of Wales and a legendary royal photographer.

On X, a popular Princess Kate fan account shared a video clip of the royal inside Westminster Abbey. The Princess of Wales can be seen glancing around the room, before spotting someone she recognizes. After smiling at the person, she then mouths the word, "Hello," and seems genuinely happy to have spotted them in the crowd.

Per the caption, "The Princess of Wales spotting royal photographer, Arthur Edwards, taking photos of her inside Westminster Abbey today!" The caption continued, "She's so cute."

Article continues below

Notably, Edwards has been a royal photographer for the Sun since 1977, meaning he's well acquainted with the Royal Family. Per his Instagram profile, he's "photographed seven royal weddings, four funerals, and seven royal births." Basically, he's one of the most respected royal photographers working today, so it's no surprise that Princess Kate knows him well.

Princess Kate attends the Commonwealth Day service with Prince William. (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Royal fans flocked to the post on X and shared their thoughts about the princess's adorable interaction with Edwards.

"She is so sweet, no pretense or thinking she is better than anyone else, her smile [and] hi to the photographer proves it," one person shared.

Another commenter wrote, "She has such a perfect, natural smile." Someone else said, "I love her approach! No posing, no fake coy glances. Just a sincere smile and a mouthed greeting!"

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One commenter said of Kate, "She is so humble and gorgeous." A royal fan concurred, writing, "The way she noticed Arthur smiled [and] said 'hello' is so adorable."

"No posing, no fake coy glances. Just a sincere smile and a mouthed greeting!" (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Once again, Princess Kate has proven that she's a favorite with royal fans everywhere. And when it comes to the royal photographers who regularly snap her picture, Kate is seemingly nothing but sweet and friendly when she sees them.