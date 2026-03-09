Fans Are Praising Princess Kate's Adorable Reaction to Seeing a Legendary Royal Photographer Taking Her Picture
"She is so sweet, no pretense or thinking she is better than anyone else..."
Alongside her husband Prince William, Princess Kate attended the annual Commonwealth Day celebration at Westminster Abbey on March 9. Royal fans took to social media to highlight a super sweet moment at the event involving the Princess of Wales and a legendary royal photographer.
On X, a popular Princess Kate fan account shared a video clip of the royal inside Westminster Abbey. The Princess of Wales can be seen glancing around the room, before spotting someone she recognizes. After smiling at the person, she then mouths the word, "Hello," and seems genuinely happy to have spotted them in the crowd.
Per the caption, "The Princess of Wales spotting royal photographer, Arthur Edwards, taking photos of her inside Westminster Abbey today!" The caption continued, "She's so cute."Article continues below
Notably, Edwards has been a royal photographer for the Sun since 1977, meaning he's well acquainted with the Royal Family. Per his Instagram profile, he's "photographed seven royal weddings, four funerals, and seven royal births." Basically, he's one of the most respected royal photographers working today, so it's no surprise that Princess Kate knows him well.
Royal fans flocked to the post on X and shared their thoughts about the princess's adorable interaction with Edwards.
"She is so sweet, no pretense or thinking she is better than anyone else, her smile [and] hi to the photographer proves it," one person shared.
Another commenter wrote, "She has such a perfect, natural smile." Someone else said, "I love her approach! No posing, no fake coy glances. Just a sincere smile and a mouthed greeting!"
One commenter said of Kate, "She is so humble and gorgeous." A royal fan concurred, writing, "The way she noticed Arthur smiled [and] said 'hello' is so adorable."
Once again, Princess Kate has proven that she's a favorite with royal fans everywhere. And when it comes to the royal photographers who regularly snap her picture, Kate is seemingly nothing but sweet and friendly when she sees them.
