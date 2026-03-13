On her recent visit to central London, the Princess of Wales met royal fan Katie, the creator behind @kate.middletonukfans on Instagram, who describes the interaction as her “dreams do come true moment.” Despite the chilly temperatures, Princess Kate made the crowd “feel comfortable and at ease instantly” and “was smiling throughout the whole interaction, which made it even more special,” Katie shares with Marie Claire.

The meeting was extra special, as Katie has a personal reminder of hope in Princess Kate’s own handwriting. Katie showed the Princess of Wales an inspiring tattoo that Katie has on her back, which she says the Princess of Wales reacted to “so beautifully.” The princess was moved by the gesture, and said “that is so well done, it’s lovely” before joking that her handwriting is usually terrible.

Katie takes a selfie with the Princess of Wales. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate meets the crowd on a walkabout. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I was in a lot of doubt actually, to share it with her,” Katie says. “I know many royalists do have tattoos for her, and I was not sure how the Princess of Wales would react.” Princess Kate seemed genuinely flattered during their brief chat. “I just let the interaction flow,” Katie shares, saying “she just made me feel so comfortable.”

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Princess Kate leaned in for a selfie, which is a newer addition to the royal walkabout tradition. Previously, selfies were not permitted, possibly because the late Queen Elizabeth II felt they were not appropriate. “The Prince and Princess of Wales being willing to come closer and to do it without barricades or security in between says that they want to be closer to us as their people,” Katie feels, echoing the Prince and Princess of Wales’s hopes to become more relatable and accessible. “I think it shows this modern side of the monarchy,” says Katie.

A royal selfie. (Image credit: Getty Images)

These personal interactions make a huge difference as Prince William and Princess Kate shape their future roles. Katie feels “it will be interesting to see what else changes through the years and the lead up to the Prince and Princess of Wales becoming King and Queen” as they continue to modernize in a digital age. “I also showed the Princess of Wales my fan account on Instagram for her that has over 14.8k followers, and she was even more touched.”

These personal conversations are incredibly special for those in the crowd who meet with the princess, which is why the Royal Family prioritizes walkabouts. Katie surmises Princess Kate’s relationship with the public, saying “it’s funny to say but I honestly felt like I could tell the Princess of Wales anything at that moment, and she would listen and be present.”