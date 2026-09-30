Princess Kate Reveals Her Go-To Snack And How She Gets "The Children Involved" With Chores At Home

Princess Kate was full of giggles at an unorthodox girl’s lunch in Sussex, where she proved she is still as down-to-earth and relatable as ever. Instead of brunch and bellinis, the Princess of Wales joined retirees at a weekly lunch club for soup and socializing. At a village hall in Pulborough, West Sussex, tables were set with white tablecloths, flowers, and a heaving bread basket with fat slices of butter, ready for a social afternoon. Princess Kate sat with regulars, chatting about daily life at home like she was just another local lady.
“I love washing up,” Princess Kate told the group, referring to washing dishes after meals. “I really do.” A guest at the table joked, “Oh good, a volunteer,” referring to the post-luncheon cleaning at the volunteer-run event. Asked whether Prince William was a helper in the kitchen, the princess revealed that “he does the drying. We are a good double act.” Their kitchen at Forest Lodge must be busy after family dinners. Princess Kate shared that they “get the children involved” in clearing the table and washing the dishes.
Princess Kate complemented the table, which was beautifully set with bread rolls, thick slices of butter, bowls of chips, and other tempting foods. “I bet you never eat crisps,” a friendly guest at the table teased, referring to potato chips. “I do,” Princess Kate replied. “I love salted,” she said, taking a potato chip and enjoying it alongside the rest of the guests at the table. The Princess of Wales rarely eats at royal engagements like these, so to see her snacking on potato chips was a real treat.
The entire visit was full of down-to-earth moments, giving a glimpse of what Princess Kate is like off-duty, and on Mom Duty. Outside, the princess met two little boys, and complimented the younger boy’s fox wellies. “Look at your cool boots!” she told young Albie. These casual remarks hint at the sweet family moments happening at Forest Lodge, with a big bowl of salted chips.
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour,Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.