I’m Italian, and I’ve always credited my family’s genes for my very full head of hair and naturally strong brows. So when I started noticing the tails getting sparse around 25, I wasn’t thrilled. I still had plenty of brow hair; the ends just weren’t looking as full as they used to. Filling them in became an everyday task, and while I happily spend time on my everyday glam, having to draw my brow tails back on every morning was getting old. And honestly? I was tired of the extra step.
Microblading sometimes gets a bad rap, and I totally get it. In the wrong hands, you can end up with brows that look too dark or blocky, with thick strokes that look quite literally drawn on. And I, for one, don’t want anyone to notice I’ve had anything done to my brows. I just wanted the thinning ends filled in so I could stop doing it myself every morning. I also didn’t want them to look overwhelming if I wasn’t wearing makeup. I know, I know, it’s a tall order, but if I was going to semi-permanently tattoo my face, I didn’t think that was too much to ask.
So when I heard about nanobrows, a machine-based alternative to microblading that can create incredibly fine, natural-looking strokes, I went down a research rabbit hole, watching before-and-afters on TikTok, and reading every Reddit thread there was. Then I learned that Evertrue Microblading Salon offers Soft Style Nanobrows, which uses even fewer strokes than traditional nanobrows for a subtler result. Fuller brows that no one would suspect are tattooed? I’d ruled out microblading for myself, but this I was willing to try.
Ahead, my experience from the appointment through healing, plus Wu’s answers to the questions worth asking before you book—and don’t worry, I didn’t forget the before-during-and-afters.
What Are Soft Style Nanobrows?
Let’s start with what nanobrows actually are. “Nanobrows [are] a cosmetic tattoo technique that uses an electronic device with ultra-fine needles to create realistic brow hairs,” explains Wu. Those fine strokes add the appearance of hair wherever your brows need more fullness.
Evertrue’s Soft Style treatment uses the same technique but requires fewer than half the strokes of regular nanobrows for a subtler result. “We lightly fill gaps and balance the brows while preserving their natural character,” says Wu. In my personal experience, she recommended a few more strokes than she’d typically use for Soft Style to address the heavier thinning at my tails, but still less than traditional nanobrows. The rest of my brows didn’t need much added, so she could focus the extra detail at the ends while keeping the overall effect subtle.
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How Are Nanobrows Different From Microblading?
Both techniques use tattoo pigment to mimic brow hairs, but the artist applies it differently. Microblading is done by hand with a manual tool; nanobrows uses an electronic device with ultra-fine needles. That gives the artist a ton of control over each stroke. “It can also be gentler on the skin, with less scabbing during healing,” she says.
Which one makes sense for you takes more than picking the before-and-after photo you like best. “When choosing between the two, I consider your skin, existing brow hair and desired result,” explains Wu. “Nanobrows gives me precise control over delicate strokes and can be especially helpful for thin, sensitive or oily skin.”
And if the names are getting confusing, Soft Style refers to a smaller number of strokes rather than to a different tool. Evertrue offers it with both microblading and nanobrows; mine were done with the nano device.
My Soft Style Nanobrows Appointment
Wu and I consulted on the color and shape before getting started. I explained what had been bothering me, but when it came to the finer details, I mostly let her take the reins. I wanted her judgment on what would work best with the brow hair I already had. “I start with your existing brows, facial structure and preferences, drawing the design stroke by stroke before treatment,” she says. “We custom-blend the pigment to complement your coloring and undertones.”
I was completely numbed before the treatment and didn’t feel any pain. I’ve had lip blushing done, too, and that was definitely more uncomfortable. It wasn’t terrible by any means, but between the two, getting my brows done was much easier.
I was admittedly nervous for the first reveal. I’d seen enough post-treatment reactions online where someone looks in the mirror and is immediately startled by how dark their brows are, even knowing they’ll soften during the healing process. So I was genuinely surprised by how much I loved mine right away. When Wu handed me the mirror, my first thought was basically, Wait, I’d be completely fine if they stayed like this.
They were a little warmer than the color they eventually healed to, but even fresh, I was into them.
What Does Nanobrow Healing Involve?
A few days after my appointment, I started applying the balm the salon gave me. I continued for roughly another week to help with dryness while my brows healed.
The color changed gradually over the next six weeks. The initial warmth began to neutralize, and I could see the pigment fading slightly as it settled. I’d liked the immediate result so much that watching it become even softer was a bonus. “Expect darker brows initially, some tenderness and possible light flaking before the color settles over six to eight weeks,” says Wu.
Her general aftercare guidance is to keep the brows dry for the first 24 hours, use the prescribed healing cream, and avoid heavy sweating and sun exposure for the first week. I also didn’t apply any brow gels during this time. And FYI, your artist should provide directions for your specific treatment, including when to start applying any balm.
Having watched my own color evolve, I’d give the healing process its full window before deciding how you feel about the finished result. What I saw immediately afterward and what I saw six weeks later were ever-so slightly different—even though I was thrilled with both.
My Soft Style Nanobrow Final Results
The easiest way I can explain my results is that I basically stopped thinking about my brows. Before, I could do a full face of makeup and still feel unfinished until I went back in with a brow pencil on the tails. Now, I don’t even reach for one.
The individual strokes are also kind of wild to look at up close because it would genuinely take a magnifying glass to tell which ones are mine and which ones Wu added. There isn’t an obvious point where my natural brow ends and the nanobrows begin, which was exactly what I wanted.
Today, I do nothing to my brows, other than the occasional clear gel. As someone who is extremely particular about my makeup—and who used to touch up those sparse ends every single day—that’s probably the best endorsement I can give.
How Long Do Soft Style Nanobrows Last?
“We typically quote nine to 24 months, depending on skin, lifestyle, and aftercare,” says Wu. My own experience so far covers the appointment and healing; I’ll need more time to speak to how they hold up long-term.
“The strokes gradually soften and fade, and the tone can shift over time,” she adds. “Some pigment may remain even after substantial fading, so we assess both color and shape before recommending a touch-up.” That’s an important part of the decision. A subtle result still involves tattoo pigment, and fading doesn’t guarantee that every trace will disappear.
Who Is a Good Candidate for Soft Style Nanobrows?
If your brows are mostly there but you have a few spots you’re constantly filling in, I can see Soft Style being especially appealing. That was exactly my situation. A consultation is really what determines how much work you actually need because, despite what I assumed going in, I ended up needing a few more strokes than a typical Soft Style treatment—but still fewer than I would have gotten with traditional nanobrows.
“Nanobrows can suit clients seeking fuller or more balanced brows, including those with sensitive, mature or oily skin,” says Wu. “We assess suitability individually, particularly with existing skin conditions.”
What Are the Risks of Nanobrows?
“This is still a tattoo, so risks include infection, allergic reactions, scarring, and unwanted color or shape,” says Wu. Who you trust with your brows matters just as much as the treatment itself. Wu recommends looking for specific nanobrow training, appropriate local licensing, and meticulous hygiene.
She also recommends asking to see healed results on skin similar to yours and paying attention to how thorough the consultation and aftercare instructions are. I gave Wu a lot of freedom with my brows, but only after we had talked through exactly what I did and didn’t want. Feeling like she understood that before she ever touched the needle made it much easier for me to trust her judgment once we got started.
Are Soft Style Nanobrows Worth It?
For me, absolutely. I went in hoping to fix something that annoyed me every morning, and I’m so happy with how incredibly natural they turned out.
The result is subtle enough that you can’t tell I’ve had my brows tattooed, but the difference is very apparent to me and my morning routine. I see it in the fuller tails, and I notice it every time I finish my makeup without picking up a brow pencil. I’d happily do it again, and I 100 percent will as soon as they begin to fade.
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Meet the Expert
Michelle Wu
A Microblading Master Therapist, Michelle brings rare artistry to all her treatments. In her hands, you can expect exceptional results. Michelle has been profiled in Allure, Elle, Refinery 29, NBC, and The Daily Mail (UK), among others. Michelle also serves our Great Neck, Long Island location.
Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, andWomen's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.