Kendall Jenner Twists a Turtleneck Into the Ultimate Going-Out Top at Paris Fashion Week

The crisp 60-degree evening in the City of Light influenced Jenner's full-coverage outfit. She arrived at the private party in a black-and-white look, complete with perfectly tailored trousers and a shoulder-padded turtleneck. Her top wasn't your average figure-swallowing sweater, though. While the shoulders and sleeves featured a more relaxed fit, her waist was cinched to complement the diagonal cut-out that stretched across her chest. The brand behind her stark white style remains a mystery, but I wouldn't be surprised if she sourced one of Revolve's celebrity-beloved labels. She is the retailer's ambassador, after all, and the creative director of its sister site, FWRD.
To finish the late-night look, Jenner maintained her affinity for minimalist accessories, adding strappy black sandals and tiny hoop earrings to the mix. Judging by her mid-party photoshoot, the A-lister also left an It bag behind at her hotel. However, the seashell-shaped clutch that third-wheeled her Fashion Week rendezvous with Jacob Elordi would've matched the yellow gold on her earrings.
Jenner has always saved a spot in her cold-weather wardrobe for timeless turtlenecks. The silhouette is also one of her Paris Fashion Week favorites. In between runway shows in Sept. 2023, she went out with her sister, Kylie Jenner, in a Bottega Veneta Fall 2023 dress, featuring a brown turtleneck-type bolero, a slitted midi skirt, and a fitted corset made from ostrich leather.
Three months later, the model stole the show at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala, wearing a tomato red turtleneck gown from Fendi's Couture Fall 2023 collection. Instead of a chest cut-out, however, the long-sleeve, red carpet-sweeping look was slightly sheer.
Luckily for Jenner (and fans of her latest look), Turtleneck Season is fast approaching. In fact, on chilly winter-coded nights like Tuesday, you can get away with a high-neck number. So, dip your toes into turtleneck dressing by shopping the similar tops below. Better yet, double up on décolletage-shielding styles with the high-collar jacket trend, too.
Shop Turtlenecks Inspired by Kendall Jenner
Galvan
Fontana Stretch-Jersey Bodysuit
Marcella
Evan Top
Citizens of Humanity
Sculptural Bodysuit
Wolf & Badger
Bad Decision Long Sleeve Top Off-White
MANURÍ
Bambina Cut-Out Detail Top
Banana Republic
Ultra High-Rise Modern Straight City Stretch Pant
Theory
Stretch Wool Trousers
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.