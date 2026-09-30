Princess Kate Shows She's One of the Girls as She Shares Chips and Chats With Senior Citizens

Princess Kate was out and about for the second day in a row on Wednesday, September 30, and she surprised seniors in Pulborough, England who are taking part in activities to combat loneliness. Wearing her hair in a bouncy ponytail, the Princess of Wales joined in some lively conversations during a lunch club at the local village hall, and she even snagged a potato chip from them.
In a video shared by the Daily Mail’s Rebecca English on Instagram, Kate shares some laughs with a group of women at the lunch club, with one participant pointing out “it makes a lot of difference” to get out and see people. “You must all love coming together,” the princess said.
After laughing about having a few “crisps” or potato chips, the princess is seen popping one in her mouth later in the Reel.
For the outing, the Princess of Wales went for a monochrome look, wearing a new gray pussybow blouse by Reiss with matching gray trousers and a repeat Jigsaw coat. She accessorized with burgundy Gianvitto Rossi pumps, a matching Victoria Beckham belt and a new (but past-season) maroon Smythson bag, adding her Kiki McDonough hoops with dangling pearl charms by Annoushka.
During her day in Pulborough, Kate climbed aboard the West Sussex Minibus, a community-run transportation option for citizens who can’t otherwise get around. The service is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and along with taking a ride, the princess helped people from their homes onto the bus and met with volunteers who make sure that local residents can continue to participate in community life.
Per Kensington Palace, the Princess of Wales hopes to “underscore how a culture of care can be created anywhere, with small, everyday gestures helping to build stronger, more connected communities.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.