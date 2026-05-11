Princess Kate Reportedly Kicks Off Her Mornings With One Divisive Superfood Ingredient

King Charles is known for his love of fresh, organic ingredients, and daughter-in-law Princess Kate is no different. The Princess of Wales has long been a fan of a healthy diet, but after her 2024 cancer diagnosis, she’s admitted that she’s become even more conscious of what goes into her body—like cutting back on alcohol. According to one insider, Princess Kate loves a smoothie for breakfast, and she’s said to enjoy one ingredient that has divided experts on its health benefits.

A royal insider told the Daily Mail in 2016 that Kate's “organic diet is rich in antioxidants and she adores salads and bowls of seasonal fruits.” Along with mixing berries and almond milk for a sweet treat, she reportedly “drinks smoothies morning and afternoon, containing spirulina, kale, matcha (a finely ground green tea powder), spinach, romaine, cilantro and blueberries.”

Spirulina comes from a blue-green algae plant and is said to possess multiple health benefits, including anti-inflammatory and cancer-fighting properties, as well as the ability to lower cholesterol.

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Princess Kate tries a smoothie called the "Duchess" during a 2012 visit to the Brink, an alcohol-free bar in Liverpool. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate is pictured at a Buckingham Palace garden party on May 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But while multiple health experts have promoted the benefits of spirulina, others aren’t so sure. A Harvard Medical School publication noted that since there’s not enough research done on it and spirulina isn’t regulated by the FDA, “there’s no guarantee that the product you buy will be contaminant-free or contain the amount of spirulina promised on the label.”

At the end of the day, a study published by the National Institutes of Health noted that spirulina “is a safe food supplement without significant side-effects but its role as a drug remains to be seen.”

Spirulina aside, the Princess of Wales also has a fondness for curry and spicy foods, along with a classic Sunday roast. “In the evenings [Kate] indulges her hobby of cooking William's favorite supper, roast chicken,” Katie Nicholl wrote in Vanity Fair in 2012.

“They are reported to own a sausage-maker, and she has started making homemade pots of fruit jam while her husband is at work,” the royal journalist added.

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