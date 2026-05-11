Princess Kate Reportedly Kicks Off Her Mornings With One Divisive Superfood Ingredient
Princess Kate reportedly loves one nutritionally-packed treat.
King Charles is known for his love of fresh, organic ingredients, and daughter-in-law Princess Kate is no different. The Princess of Wales has long been a fan of a healthy diet, but after her 2024 cancer diagnosis, she’s admitted that she’s become even more conscious of what goes into her body—like cutting back on alcohol. According to one insider, Princess Kate loves a smoothie for breakfast, and she’s said to enjoy one ingredient that has divided experts on its health benefits.
A royal insider told the Daily Mail in 2016 that Kate's “organic diet is rich in antioxidants and she adores salads and bowls of seasonal fruits.” Along with mixing berries and almond milk for a sweet treat, she reportedly “drinks smoothies morning and afternoon, containing spirulina, kale, matcha (a finely ground green tea powder), spinach, romaine, cilantro and blueberries.”
Spirulina comes from a blue-green algae plant and is said to possess multiple health benefits, including anti-inflammatory and cancer-fighting properties, as well as the ability to lower cholesterol.
But while multiple health experts have promoted the benefits of spirulina, others aren’t so sure. A Harvard Medical School publication noted that since there’s not enough research done on it and spirulina isn’t regulated by the FDA, “there’s no guarantee that the product you buy will be contaminant-free or contain the amount of spirulina promised on the label.”
At the end of the day, a study published by the National Institutes of Health noted that spirulina “is a safe food supplement without significant side-effects but its role as a drug remains to be seen.”
Spirulina aside, the Princess of Wales also has a fondness for curry and spicy foods, along with a classic Sunday roast. “In the evenings [Kate] indulges her hobby of cooking William's favorite supper, roast chicken,” Katie Nicholl wrote in Vanity Fair in 2012.
“They are reported to own a sausage-maker, and she has started making homemade pots of fruit jam while her husband is at work,” the royal journalist added.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.