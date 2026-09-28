Royal Experts Agree Princess Kate’s Level of “Star” Power Hasn’t Been Seen “Since Diana”

Princess Kate might be one of the most famous women in the world, but there was a time when her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, had a star power that couldn’t be beat. Often considered the most photographed woman in the world (at the time), Princess Diana had a level of power and influence that felt historic—and irreplicable. Now, the present Princess of Wales has that same level of “star” power, according to royal expert Robert Jobson.
"There she was, bedecked in Diana's jewels, looking a million dollars, queen of the red carpet, and not since Diana have you really seen anyone quite so high profile in the royal family,” Jobson told Hello. Reflecting on Princess Kate’s recent red carpet premiere, Jobson said, “she looked like a future queen.” Princess Kate seems to embrace her own level of fame, using her platform as a tool. "She knows how to dress to impress, but she also knows how to send a message through her clothing.”
"The glamour is all part of being a princess and her presence in helping to steer the royal family through a challenging time is essential,” Jobson reflected. “She really is the jewel in the crown and I think she's embracing it all rather than just doing it because she has to.” Princess Kate knows her own power and influence, and manages her public role in harmony with her private persona. As the world changes and royal roles face scrutiny and pressure, the Princess of Wales and her husband, Prince William, Keep Calm and Carry On. "Whatever's going on around them, they just get on with it. They don't get dragged in," Robert said. "I think Catherine just wants stability for her husband and for her children."
After a tumultuous few years—from family tensions to health battles—Princess Kate has faced the dark side of her royal duties. Despite this, the Princess of Wales has found a way to use her platform for good. "Her star has only risen since that moment,” Jobson said, reflecting on the Princess of Wales’s cancer journey. “People appreciate her more than they've ever done before. I think she's probably more popular than ever.”
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour,Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.