After Appearances at Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon, We Can Expect Princess Kate to Return to Living “Below the Radar” for the Foreseeable Future
Prince William, for his part, “will be breathing a sigh of relief” as his own summer break begins.
Seeing the Princess of Wales at Wimbledon earlier this week was such an uplift—for the public and, reportedly, for Kate, too—but we shouldn’t expect to see her for a while. Though she has only made two public appearances throughout the entirety of 2024—at Wimbledon on July 14 and, almost one month to the day prior, at Trooping the Colour on June 15—the focus remains on Kate’s health as she continues to receive treatment for cancer (and rightfully so).
Now that her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are on summer break from Lambrook School, Kate will return to living “below the radar,” a source speaking to OK said.
Of her two appearances this summer, “There were two dates she really wanted to make,” they said. “She wanted to be at Trooping to support the King, and at Wimbledon because she goes every year and it brings her great joy.”
Her husband, Prince William, will join her on summer break, Hello reports, and as he begins his time off William “will be breathing a sigh of relief,” the outlet writes, adding that signs abound that William may finally be able to relax after an extremely difficult start to 2024 for his family.
“William seems more relaxed and at one with himself than we have seen in a while,” royal author Robert Jobson told Hello. “He loves the football, so seeing him celebrate [England going to the finals of Euro 2024] is not unusual—but it was just so passionate.”
In addition to attending sporting events like the Euro 2024 final this past weekend in Berlin, Germany—to which he brought a surprise guest, his eldest son Prince George—William attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium on June 21 (which also marked his 42nd birthday) alongside George and Princess Charlotte and releasing a photo of the trio meeting Swift afterwards was also a sign of “how relaxed he is,” Jobson said. “He’s confident, he’s happy, and he’s comfortable that he’s able to do what he wants to do.”
The tumult of this year—specifically surrounding Kate’s health—“hit him like a bolt out of the blue, but now he’s been able to settle down and get on with the job,” Jobson said. Of William and Kate, he added “I think they will be looking forward to a nice holiday together as a family, and I’m sure they’ll spend some time in Norfolk, at the beach. They knew they would only get limited time in this role, where they can enjoy their children. As soon as they become King and Queen, they really are public property.”
A source close to William said “As ever, the Prince has put his family first, balancing looking after his wife and children with continuing to undertake work,” they said. “His commitment to his work over the past six months has really shown the strength of his character, going out and continuing to get it done when things were so tough.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
