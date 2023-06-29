Princess Kate Was Handed Goody Bags for George, Charlotte and Louis During Latest Royal Visit

Princess Kate officially opened The Young V&A museum in London's Bethnal Green area this week—combining her interests in early childhood development and art.

In this impressive renovated space, the Princess of Wales got to interact with a bunch of excited local school kids, who absolutely loved seeing what the museum had to offer.

In a video shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales on Twitter, kids called the venue "colorful," "cool," imaginative," "magnificent" and "ginormous," so it's safe to say they quite liked it.

While meeting the princess, a couple of kids even got to hand her some goody bags for her children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Globe Primary School—whose students got to visit the space on Wednesday—tweeted a photo of the interaction, writing, "Two of our children had the honour of presenting some gifts to the Princess of Wales for her three children, from the @young_vam."

So flipping sweet.

In a couple of other tweets, Globe School also made it clear that their students were big fans of the princess.

Alongside a series of photos, they wrote, "Our children are super keen to talk to the Princess of Wales during her visit @young_vam. This is not a typical Wednesday morning for them!"

And in another, they shared all the hugs Kate received from these adorable children. They wrote, "Big hugs from Globe children to the Princess of Wales at the preview of our wonderful local museum, the Young V&A." Ahhhhh, so cute!!!

Writing about the experience on Instagram, Kate said, "It was a pleasure to see how this special museum has been revamped with the help of local school children, parents and teachers this morning, ahead of its opening this Saturday."

For the occasion, the princess rewore a short-sleeved pink dress by Beulah London which she previously wore to Wimbledon in 2021.