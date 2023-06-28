Princess Kate Shared the Most Empowering Message With Women in the Justice System on Latest Royal Visit

Princess Kate visited a wonderful project this week: She officially opened a residential community for women and children in the justice system, Hope Street in Southampton.

She was there as part of her work on early childhood, since having a parent in the justice system obviously has a huge bearing on a child's development and wellbeing.

While there, the Princess of Wales wrote a beautiful message on a little card which she tied to a tree, with the words, "I see you and I am with you. Good luck in all that lies ahead. Catherine."

Royal reporter Rebecca English was with Kate during the visit, and shared footage on Twitter, writing, "The Princess of Wales is officially opening Hope Street, a pioneering family-friendly residential community which will pilot a new approach to supporting women in the justice system, the first of its kind in the UK.

"It will offer a safe community alternative for women which allows children to remain with their mothers in a home environment with tailored and ongoing support. Hope Street has been purpose built and specifically designed by and for women to create a welcoming home environment.

"The Princess is hearing how Hope Street will work to prevent the trauma of mothers being separated from their children in the justice system and meeting women who have lived experience of the system."

The Princess of Wales is officially opening Hope Street, a pioneering family-friendly residential community which will pilot a new approach to supporting women in the justice system, the first of its kind in the UK. pic.twitter.com/cIpzjA50DUJune 27, 2023 See more

On her visit, Kate channeled her late mother-in-law Princess Diana—herself an example of compassion towards marginalized groups—in a polka-dotted dress by her go-to label Alessandra Rich, which she had previously worn at Wimbledon last year.

She paired this number with a white Mulberry Amberley bag, two-toned slingbacks from Alessandra Rich, and pearl drop earrings by Shyla London.

Writing about the visit on Instagram, the princess said, "Reflecting on an insightful morning at @hopestreet_ost learning how the experience of women and their children in the justice system is being transformed.

"A new facility, designed by and for women, provides safe accommodation and a compassionate approach to prevent trauma faced by mothers being separated from their children."

Truly wonderful.