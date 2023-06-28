Princess Kate Shared the Most Empowering Message With Women in the Justice System on Latest Royal Visit

She visited an incredible project.

The Princess Of Wales Opens Hope Street
(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Princess Kate visited a wonderful project this week: She officially opened a residential community for women and children in the justice system, Hope Street in Southampton.

She was there as part of her work on early childhood, since having a parent in the justice system obviously has a huge bearing on a child's development and wellbeing.

While there, the Princess of Wales wrote a beautiful message on a little card which she tied to a tree, with the words, "I see you and I am with you. Good luck in all that lies ahead. Catherine."

Royal reporter Rebecca English was with Kate during the visit, and shared footage on Twitter, writing, "The Princess of Wales is  officially opening Hope Street, a pioneering family-friendly residential community which will pilot a new approach to supporting women in the justice system, the first of its kind in the UK.

"It will offer a safe community alternative for women which allows children to remain with their mothers in a home environment with tailored and ongoing support. Hope Street has been purpose built and specifically designed by and for women to create a welcoming home environment.

"The Princess is hearing how Hope Street will work to prevent the trauma of mothers being separated from their children in the justice system and meeting women who have lived experience of the system."

See more

On her visit, Kate channeled her late mother-in-law Princess Diana—herself an example of compassion towards marginalized groups—in a polka-dotted dress by her go-to label Alessandra Rich, which she had previously worn at Wimbledon last year.

She paired this number with a white Mulberry Amberley bag, two-toned slingbacks from Alessandra Rich, and pearl drop earrings by Shyla London.

Alessandra Rich embellished polka-dot silk midi dress
Alessandra Rich embellished polka-dot silk midi dress

Mulberry Small Amberley Leather Shoulder Bag
Mulberry Small Amberley Leather Shoulder Bag

Alessandra Rich Leather Slingback Pumps
Alessandra Rich Leather Slingback Pumps

Bloomingdale
Bloomingdale's Cultured Freshwater Pearl Drop Earrings in 14K Yellow Gold, 8mm

Writing about the visit on Instagram, the princess said, "Reflecting on an insightful morning at @hopestreet_ost learning how the experience of women and their children in the justice system is being transformed.

"A new facility, designed by and for women, provides safe accommodation and a compassionate approach to prevent trauma faced by mothers being separated from their children."

Truly wonderful.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸