After 26 Years, Sarah Burton is Leaving Her Role at Alexander McQueen

Sarah Burton—creative director at Alexander McQueen and perhaps most known as the designer of Kate Middleton’s wedding dress when she married Prince William in 2011—is leaving the fashion house after two decades together, it was announced today.

Sarah Burton (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The Spring-Summer ’24 fashion show in Paris in September will mark the conclusion of a highly successful partnership that began when Sarah Burton became Creative Director of the fashion House in May 2010, having previously worked alongside Lee Alexander McQueen for more than 14 years,” a statement released today read. “Since taking the helm, Sarah Burton has produced critically acclaimed collections, establishing herself as a widely celebrated designer. During her 13 years tenure, Sarah Burton drove the British fashion House to new heights due to her exceptional vision and creativity.”

Kate Middleton in McQueen, 2011 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Burton had been at McQueen for less than a year when she was commissioned to design what became one of the most iconic wedding dresses ever created—that of the former Kate Middleton, who married William on April 29, 2011. (Since then, McQueen has become a permanent and frequent staple in the wardrobe of the now Princess of Wales.) While her scope of work reaches far beyond just one creation, this gown made Sarah Burton’s name widely known in not just fashion circles, but worldwide. “I am proud of everything I’ve done and of my incredible team at Alexander McQueen,” Burton said. “They are my family, and this has been my home for the past 26 years. I want to thank Francois-Henri Pinault for believing in me and offering me this amazing opportunity. Above all, I want to thank Lee Alexander McQueen. He taught me so much and I am eternally grateful to him. I am looking forward to the future and my next chapter and will always carry this treasured time with me.”

The Duchess of Cambridge in McQueen, 2011 (Image credit: Getty Images)

McQueen died in February 2010, just three months before Burton became creative director.

“I am immensely grateful to Sarah, and I want to personally thank her for her work over the past two decades, first alongside Lee Alexander McQueen, where her role was instrumental to his success, and then as the Creative Director since 2010,” said Francois-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, a luxury goods company which owns brands like McQueen, Gucci, Balenciaga, Yves Saint Laurent, and Bottega Veneta. “Though her own experience, sensitivity, and talent, Sarah continued to evolve the artistic expression of this iconic House. She kept and continued Lee’s heritage, attention to detail, and unique vision, while adding her own personal, highly creative touch.”

The Duchess of Cambridge in McQueen, 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A new creative director for McQueen “will be announced in due course,” the statement read. It was also not disclosed what Burton’s next steps are.

The Princess of Wales in McQueen, 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We would like to express our immense gratitude to Sarah for writing such an important chapter in the history of the Alexander McQueen House,” said Gianfilippo Testa, CEO of Alexander McQueen. “Sarah’s contribution over the past 26 years will leave an indelible mark.”

Burton’s last collection for McQueen will be presented on September 30 in Paris.