Prince William and Princess Kate brought Indian glamour to the Earthshot Prize green carpet in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 17, but it was back to business (suits) for their final day in India on Wednesday. The Prince and Princess of Wales carried out multiple engagements in Mumbai before traveling to New Delhi to meet with India's prime minister, and Kate leaned into sartorial diplomacy with her final tour outfits.
The princess stole the show Tuesday night in a beaded red dress and Queen Elizabeth's diamonds and emeralds, and she kept the scarlet theme going in a new Emilia Wickstead outfit during her busy last day in India. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Chanakya School of Craft to learn more about traditional Indian textile and craft techniques, with Kate wearing a vintage-inspired red dress for the occasion.
Although it appeared like a short-sleeved blazer and skirt, the Princess of Wales's Emilia Wickstead design was actually one piece, with the dress featuring a full, swingy skirt. She paired it with her new DeMellier bag crafted from rice straw as she learned about the sustainability practices in place at the crafts school.
Kate finished off her look with several woven friendship bracelets, a stack of gold bangles and an old favorite pair of earrings, wearing her Cassandra Goad's Temple of Heaven gold drop earrings.
Red is considered an auspicious color in India, but is also closely associated with female energy and new beginnings, making it an ideal choice for Kate's subsequent visit to Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital. The Princess of Wales comforted patients who had been through difficult labors and also met with doctors to discuss maternal health outcomes in the region.
Princess Kate made a quick change to travel to New Delhi, with the Prince and Princess of Wales holding a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For their diplomatic chat, Kate chose an eggplant-hued trouser suit by renowned Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta featuring a peplum jacket and bootcut trousers.
She carried the same DeMellier bag but swapped out her earrings, wearing her mother-of-pearl Van Cleef & Arpels Magic Alhambra drops.
Marie Claire Newsletter
The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style.
Shop Similar
MANGO
Straight Suit Jacket With Lapel Pockets
MANGO
Low-Rise Lyocell Trousers
Reiss
Tailored Single Breasted Suit Blazer in Dark Berry
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.