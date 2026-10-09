Princess Kate Embraces 4 of Fall's Biggest Trends in a Romantic Tartan Outfit For Surprise Visit to Belfast

The Princess of Wales manages to be on-trend without even trying.

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Princess Kate waving in a white blouse and black coat next to Prince William, smiling in a blue suit
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate surprised fans with a visit to Northern Ireland on Friday, October 9, and the Princess of Wales managed to wrap four of the season's hottest fall fashion trends into one timeless-looking outfit.

Plaid has always been a fall staple—especially for the royals—but this year it's bigger than ever, and Kate debuted a green tartan midi skirt by one of her favorite brands, Emilia Wickstead, for her trip to Belfast. She paired it with an old favorite ivory blouse by British brand Knatchbull, and its high collar and ruffled front combined two fall trends in one classic top.

She topped off her outfit with a long black coat, a custom piece by Catherine Walker, accessorizing with a black croc Ralph Lauren belt, new black pumps by Gianvito Rossi, her go-to Cartier Trinity Earrings and a perfectly on-trend Mulberry bag.

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Princess Kate wearing a green plaid skirt and long coat waving

The Princess of Wales visits Belfast, Ireland on October 9.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate walking in a green plaid skirt

Princess Kate wears an Emilia Wickstead skirt and carries a Mulberry bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Top-handled bags feel especially fresh this fall, and the princess carried the Small Amberley Satchel she debuted during a 2022 visit to Boston in an autumnal evergreen shade.

The Princes of Wales has long been a fan of Mulberry, and although this is only the third time she's carried her green bag, she owns at least eight other styles from the British brand ranging from clutches to a sensible work tote.

William and Kate traveled to Belfast to highlight the work of Prince William's Homewards organization. The Prince of Wales is on a mission to prevent homelessness in the U.K., and they met with local charities and young people to see how they're working together to provide pathways to employment, stability and opportunity.

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Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.