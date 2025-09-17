Jewelry Expert Reveals How Princess Kate "Balanced Sentiment" and "Resilience" With Princess Diana-Inspired Jewels

On Wednesday, September 17, Princess Kate and Prince William joined King Charles at Windsor Castle to welcome Donald and Melania Trump for the U.S. president's state visit. For the occasion, the Princess of Wales wore a wine-colored Emilia Wickstead coat dress, which she accessorized with some very "sentimental" jewelry choices, according to an expert.

The managing director of online jeweler 77 Diamonds , Tobias Kormind, analyzed the jewelry Kate Middleton wore to greet the Trumps. Speaking to Marie Claire, Kormind explains, "The Princess of Wales struck a powerful balance of sentiment and symbolism through her jewels."

Kormind continues, "Her diamond and emerald Prince of Wales feather brooch is steeped in history—a gift to Queen Alexandra in 1863 and later cherished by Princess Diana, who often reimagined it as a pendant."

Princess Kate wearing the Queen Alexandra Three-Feather Brooch. (Image credit: Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The jewelry expert continues, "By wearing it today, Kate nodded to both her title and her late mother-in-law's enduring legacy. She paired the brooch with ruby and diamond drop earrings, previously seen at the 80th VE Day celebrations earlier this year, layering in another poignant reminder of remembrance and resilience."

"Kate nodded to both her title and her late mother-in-law's enduring legacy." (Image credit: Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Elaborating on Kate's jewelry choices for the U.S. state visit, Kormind says, "The effect was a dazzling tapestry of heritage and homage, standing in elegant contrast to the First Lady's diamond studs and statement hat."

The Princess of Wales's brooch was one of Princess Diana's favorite pieces, and is steeped in royal history. Known as the Queen Alexandra Three-Feather Brooch, the item was originally gifted to Princess Alexandra of Denmark when she married King Edward VII, then-the Prince of Wales, in 1863, The Royal Watcher shared. The brooch "is composed of an oval of 18 brilliant-cut diamonds accented with tiny emeralds, encircling the Prince of Wales ostrich feathers," the outlet explained.

Princess Diana wearing the Queen Alexandra Three-Feather Brooch at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, London on December 8, 1982. (Image credit: Getty Images/Tim Graham Photo Library)

Given to Alexandra by the "Ladies of North Wales," the brooch also contains the German inscription "Ich Dien," which is the Prince of Wales's motto and translates to "I Serve," per The Royal Watcher. Following Alexandra's death, The Queen Mother inherited the brooch, which was later passed down to Princess Diana, followed by Queen Camilla, and most recently, Princess Kate.

Princess Diana wearing the Queen Alexandra Three-Feather Brooch in Tasmania, Australia on March 30, 1983. (Image credit: Getty Images/Anwar Hussein)

The iconic brooch was the perfect accoutrement to Princess Kate's custom Emilia Wickstead coat dress. Additional accessories included the Princess of Wales's beloved Chanel calfskin bag and her royally-approved Gianvito Rossi suede pumps.