Princess Kate Apparently Makes “Late Night Calls” to Brother-in-Law Prince Harry in a “Kind Gesture” to Mend Fences

Is there hope for a reconciliation between Prince William and Prince Harry? If the Princess of Wales has a say in it, yes. The Daily Express reports that, while William has made it clear that he’s not yet ready to talk to Harry, Catherine makes “late night calls” to her brother-in-law as a “kind gesture” to mend fences.
Catherine “has been one of the driving forces inside Buckingham Palace at attempting to reconcile” with Harry, the outlet reports.
“Kate has been in touch with Harry to tell him to keep his chin up and not worry too much about these temporary setbacks,” a source said. “Harry’s relationship with Kate has remained intact, and it means an awful lot to Harry that she continues to show support, and especially during desperate times like this when the chips are down. She feels very sorry for him right now. Seeing him go through all these setbacks is very difficult to witness, and it tugs at her heartstrings.”
The same source said, conversely, that William has “made it very clear that he is not yet ready to sit down with Harry.”
Three and a half years after stepping back as a working member of the royal family, the Firm removed Harry’s HRH styling from its website this past week. “Part of it—without throwing too much shade in the general direction of the royal website—is that it is chaotically curated,” royal expert Gareth Russell told Us Weekly, noting that (as we assumed) the website is maintained by staff and, obviously, not the royal family itself. “The royals no more update the website than the president of the U.S. would update the presidential website,” he said.
Russell also noted that the royal family’s website includes “thousands and thousands of pages,” so it can be hard to keep up with all of the changes that need to be made. “There are still some areas where Queen Elizabeth is referred to in the present tense,” he said. “So they really need to get that dealt with. I think it’s simply the fact that they’re catching up bit by bit and trying to update this as they go. I don’t think it’s necessarily a slight to Prince Harry. I don’t think at the moment either the Sussexes or Buckingham Palace seem to be interested in slinging arrows or trading insults.”
Additionally, Russell added, while Harry’s HRH styling was removed, titles were added to Harry’s children: the site now refers to his son and daughter as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. “So it wasn’t just removing the HRH,” Russell said. “It was also putting Archie and Lilibet’s proper titles on, as well.”
