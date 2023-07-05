Princess Kate Gives Prince William "Everything He Didn't Have" Growing Up, Says Royal Expert

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond claims that Kate gives William everything "that was lacking in his own family life" with King Charles and the late Princess Diana. Despite the couple's healthy bond, William and Prince Harry did grow up in a somewhat emotionally unhealthy home; Bond explained that William's marriage to Kate has "given [him] everything he didn't have with Charles and Diana."

(Image credit: Getty Images/Tim Graham)

"There is no doubt that Kate has given William everything that was lacking in his own family life: a loving, deep partnership, founded on friendship, passion, and mutual respect, plus a broader, settled, and happy relationship with his in-laws," Bond tells OK!.

Kate and William have been married for 12 years and share three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. Kate's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton have welcomed William and treat him like he is part of the family. "He can relax with them, trust them, and be himself in a way he can do with only a very few others," adds the royal expert.

"William is much closer to his father these days, but I think it’s the women in his life who have helped make him the man he is. His grandmother, the late Queen, was there for him—as he said—through the happiest and saddest times of his life."