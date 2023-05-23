Princess Kate Just Revealed the First Thing She'll Do as Queen, Apparently

Though Charles and Camilla were just crowned King and Queen, many royal fans have already given a lot of thought to what it might look like when Prince William and Princess Kate find themselves in the same position.

That's the case for one child who was lucky enough to meet the Princess of Wales at the Chelsea Flower Show in London on Monday, when the royal made a surprise appearance at the event.

11-year-old Saron Fikremariam was one of the elementary school kids who attended the first-ever children's picnic at the Show. After meeting Kate, Saron said, "I asked her what’s the first thing she is going to do when she becomes Queen and she said she is going to help kids" (via Express).

Asked what it takes to be a royal, Kate also said, "You have to work hard."

Children from 10 elementary schools attended the picnic, as part of the RHS Campaign for School Gardening, which encourages school kids to develop gardening skills, per Express.

For the occasion, Kate showcased her commitment to the planet by rewearing a block-colored, belted, button-up pink dress by ME+EM, which she first wore to meet a young cancer patient named Mila Sneddon, who had told her pink was her favorite color.

Kate's mom Carole Middleton also appeared to borrow this dress of her daughter's to attend Royal Ascot in 2022.

While this exact dress is sadly sold out, you can still get your hands on a pink and red version, which retails for $895 from the brand's website.