Kavanaugh Protest
Today's Top Stories
1
It's Not Too Late to Protect Reproductive Freedom
image
2
Kerry Washington on Life After 'Scandal'
image
3
2018 Midterm Election Prep, Using Your Zodiac Sign
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank
4
The Best-Dressed Guests at Eugenie's Wedding
MCX100118_126
5
Female Choreographers Are Taking Back the Ballet

Kate Middleton Wore a Hot Pink Alexander McQueen Dress to Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Bold and beautiful.

image
By Marina Liao
The wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Pre-Ceremony, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 12 Oct 2018
ShutterstockJames Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

After attending her friend's wedding last month, Kate Middleton is back for another wedding, this time for someone within the royal family. Today, the Duchess of Cambridge arrived to St. George's Chapel in Windsor to witness Princess Eugenie say her "I do"s to Jack Brooksbank.

For the special occasion, Kate wore a dress by none other than Alexander McQueen. The hot pink look featured puffed shoulders and Kate wore a matching fascinator (as required by all guests attending the ceremony) from Philip Treacy. This bold and colorful ensemble, of course, was quite different from the one she wore for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

While that one was a cream-colored Alexander McQueen dress, this particular look definitely grabbed your attention more. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle went with a neutral tone and opted for a navy Givenchy coat and dress set. It appears that is the Duchess of Sussex's go-to fashion house while Kate sticks to McQueen. After all, she does have this versatile coat dress in multiple colors. However, for today's ceremony, it seems like Kate wanted to wear a pink statement outfit. Check out her look from head-to-toe, below.

Kate wore Alexander McQueen to Princess Eugenie's wedding:

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

Kate wore Alexander McQueen to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding back in May:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

image
Getty Images
Related Stories
image
17 Times Kate Middleton Channeled Princess Diana
Wedding Of Sam Waley-Cohen And Annabel Ballin
14 Times Kate and Pippa Middleton Were Style Twins

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
image
Photos of Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Dress
image What the Queen Wore to Princess Eugenie's Wedding
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
BRITAIN-ROYALS-WEDDING-EUGENIE-CEREMONY All the Photos of Princess Eugenie's Wedding Dress
image See Princess Beatrice's Maid of Honor Dress
image What Meghan Wore to Princess Eugenie's Wedding
image Kate Middleton Wore an Off-the-Shoulder Dress
image Kate Middleton Just Re-Wore Her Favorite Dress
image What Kate Might Wear to Princess Eugenie's Wedding
image Why Eugenie and Kate's Engagement Rings Look Alike
image
The Chicest Wedding Guest Award Goes to Diana