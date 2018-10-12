After attending her friend's wedding last month, Kate Middleton is back for another wedding, this time for someone within the royal family. Today, the Duchess of Cambridge arrived to St. George's Chapel in Windsor to witness Princess Eugenie say her "I do"s to Jack Brooksbank.

For the special occasion, Kate wore a dress by none other than Alexander McQueen. The hot pink look featured puffed shoulders and Kate wore a matching fascinator (as required by all guests attending the ceremony) from Philip Treacy. This bold and colorful ensemble, of course, was quite different from the one she wore for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

While that one was a cream-colored Alexander McQueen dress, this particular look definitely grabbed your attention more. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle went with a neutral tone and opted for a navy Givenchy coat and dress set. It appears that is the Duchess of Sussex's go-to fashion house while Kate sticks to McQueen. After all, she does have this versatile coat dress in multiple colors. However, for today's ceremony, it seems like Kate wanted to wear a pink statement outfit. Check out her look from head-to-toe, below.

Kate wore Alexander McQueen to Princess Eugenie's wedding:

Kate wore Alexander McQueen to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding back in May:

