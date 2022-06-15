Carole Middleton Wore Kate Middleton's Pink Dress to Royal Ascot
This dress has the sweetest significance, too.
Twinning alert! Carole Middleton was spotted at the Royal Ascot horse races wearing daughter Kate Middleton's pink dress (or at the very least the exact same model).
The dress is a calf-length shirt-dress in THE summer 2022 color, Barbie pink (I've been waiting my whole life for fashion to catch up with me on that, tbh). It's two-toned, with the flashy color at the front, and a slightly more subdued bubblegum pink on the sides. It also features a belt in the brighter pink shade. The dress is by ME+EM (opens in new tab), but is sadly sold out.
Carole paired this statement piece with a lacy black fascinator and a simple black clutch, while husband Michael wore morning dress and a top hat.
The Duchess of Cambridge, as for her, wore this dress to meet young cancer patient Mila Sneddon in 2021.
Mila was photographed as part of the "Hold Still" photo project as she dealt with leukemia and had to shield from family members. The duchess spoke to the little girl on the phone during the pandemic and found out her favorite color was pink.
"I'll have to make sure I try and find a pink dress," she told Mila at the time. "Hopefully when, one day, hopefully, Mila, we'll get to meet and then I'll remember to wear my pink dress for you."
Happily, Kate got to meet Mila in person in Scotland in May 2021, and of course opted for this ME+EM number, while the girl, who was five at the time, wore a princess dress and tiara.
The duchess got to see Mila again at her carol service last December, and also sent her a message of congratulations on beating cancer earlier this year.
