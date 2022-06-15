Carole Middleton Wore Kate Middleton's Pink Dress to Royal Ascot

This dress has the sweetest significance, too.

Carole Middleton wears Kate's dress
(Image credit: Max Mumby / Indigo / WPA Pool / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Twinning alert! Carole Middleton was spotted at the Royal Ascot horse races wearing daughter Kate Middleton's pink dress (or at the very least the exact same model).

The dress is a calf-length shirt-dress in THE summer 2022 color, Barbie pink (I've been waiting my whole life for fashion to catch up with me on that, tbh). It's two-toned, with the flashy color at the front, and a slightly more subdued bubblegum pink on the sides. It also features a belt in the brighter pink shade. The dress is by ME+EM (opens in new tab), but is sadly sold out.

Carole paired this statement piece with a lacy black fascinator and a simple black clutch, while husband Michael wore morning dress and a top hat.

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton attend day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 14, 2022 in Ascot, England.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

The Duchess of Cambridge, as for her, wore this dress to meet young cancer patient Mila Sneddon in 2021.

Mila was photographed as part of the "Hold Still" photo project as she dealt with leukemia and had to shield from family members. The duchess spoke to the little girl on the phone during the pandemic and found out her favorite color was pink.

"I'll have to make sure I try and find a pink dress," she told Mila at the time. "Hopefully when, one day, hopefully, Mila, we'll get to meet and then I'll remember to wear my pink dress for you."

Happily, Kate got to meet Mila in person in Scotland in May 2021, and of course opted for this ME+EM number, while the girl, who was five at the time, wore a princess dress and tiara.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets five year-old Mila Sneddon, a cancer patient who featured in an image from the Hold Still photography project which showed her kissing her father Scott through a window whilst she was shielding during her chemotherapy treatment, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland on May 27, 2021.

(Image credit: Photo by Jane Barlow / Getty)

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Scotland - Day Seven

(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)

The duchess got to see Mila again at her carol service last December, and also sent her a message of congratulations on beating cancer earlier this year.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) chats to six year-old Mila Sneddon, during the Together At Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey in London on December 8, 2021

(Image credit: Photo by Heathcliff O'Malley / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.