Kate Middleton Got "Competitive" With Tennis Champion Emma Raducanu

They went head-to-head on the court.

By Iris Goldsztajn
london, england september 24 catherine, duchess of cambridge talks to british us open champion emma raducanu as they return to the ltas national tennis centre for the homecoming and to celebrate their success on september 24, 2021 in london, england photo by chris jacksongetty images for lta
Chris JacksonGetty Images

Kate Middleton is a big fan of tennis champion Emma Raducanu, and she finally got to not only meet her—but play with and against her too.

The duchess donned a tennis jacket and skirt and headed to the National Tennis Centre in London for the Lawn Tennis Association homecoming event, per the Daily Mail. The event celebrated the—well—homecoming of British US Open champions. Emma Raducanu—who made history when she won the US Open women's singles and was the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since 1977 (via the Mirror)—was joined by fellow players Joe Salisbury, Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett.

london, england september 24 catherine, duchess of cambridge talks to british us open champions emma raducanu, joe salisbury, alfie hewett and gordon reid as they return to the ltas national tennis centre for the homecoming and to celebrate their success on september 24, 2021 in london, england photo by julian finneygetty images for lta
Julian FinneyGetty Images

The royal got to play a doubles game alongside Raducanu, as well as playing against her. The Mirror reports things were "getting competitive" on the court. Although I'm sure Middleton is a more-than-proficient tennis player, I also hope she's not a sore loser, given the caliber of her opponent.

london, england september 24 catherine, duchess of cambridge plays a shot as british us open champions emma raducanu, joe salisbury, gordon reid and alfie hewett return to the ltas national tennis centre for the homecoming and to celebrate their success on september 24, 2021 in london, england photo by julian finneygetty images for lta
Julian FinneyGetty Images

Middleton also sat down for a chat with the athletes, and made obligatory COVID small talk. "Are we shaking hands? I don't want to break your training bubbles," she said. "It's really awkward, you don't know quite whether to do it. It's the same with face masks. You never know whether to hug people, congratulate them or shake hands. But amazing, guys honestly, congratulations."

london, england september 24 catherine, duchess of cambridge r speaks to us open champion emma raducanu l at the lta centre in roehampton on september 24, 2021 in london, england photo by jeremy selwyn wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images

When Raducanu stunned the world with her US Open win, Middleton tweeted, "Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory! Incredible –we are all so proud of you. @LeylahFernandez well done on your amazing achievements at this year’s #USOpen, it’s been a pleasure to watch. C"

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
