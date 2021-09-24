Kate Middleton Got "Competitive" With Tennis Champion Emma Raducanu

Kate Middleton is a big fan of tennis champion Emma Raducanu, and she finally got to not only meet her—but play with and against her too.

The duchess donned a tennis jacket and skirt and headed to the National Tennis Centre in London for the Lawn Tennis Association homecoming event, per the Daily Mail. The event celebrated the—well—homecoming of British US Open champions. Emma Raducanu—who made history when she won the US Open women's singles and was the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since 1977 (via the Mirror)—was joined by fellow players Joe Salisbury, Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett.

The royal got to play a doubles game alongside Raducanu, as well as playing against her. The Mirror reports things were "getting competitive" on the court. Although I'm sure Middleton is a more-than-proficient tennis player, I also hope she's not a sore loser, given the caliber of her opponent.

Middleton also sat down for a chat with the athletes, and made obligatory COVID small talk. "Are we shaking hands? I don't want to break your training bubbles," she said. "It's really awkward, you don't know quite whether to do it. It's the same with face masks. You never know whether to hug people, congratulate them or shake hands. But amazing, guys honestly, congratulations."

When Raducanu stunned the world with her US Open win, Middleton tweeted, "Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory! Incredible –we are all so proud of you. @LeylahFernandez well done on your amazing achievements at this year’s #USOpen, it’s been a pleasure to watch. C"

Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory! Incredible –we are all so proud of you. @LeylahFernandez well done on your amazing achievements at this year’s #USOpen, it’s been a pleasure to watch. C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 11, 2021

