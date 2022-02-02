Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Athletic Skills Again as She Joins the England Rugby Team for Training
She even joined a scrum.
In her element. The Duchess of Cambridge just became a patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union, and she got to show off her mad athletic skills on the pitch with the England rugby team.
Joining the players for a training session at Twickenham Stadium, Kate Middleton threw the ball around and even took part in a scrum. And judging by her delighted face throughout, the duchess had the absolute time of her life.
Alongside a celebratory video posted to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram, Middleton wrote, "I am so thrilled to become Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union – two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish. I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports! C"
A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)
A photo posted by on
Rugby is far from the only sport the duchess has a talent for. The famously sporty royal's propensity for athletic activities started early on for her. "I do think also that her interest in sport, you know, she’s always been sporty, that too has given her a great deal of confidence," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams recently told Marie Claire.
"If one looks at the way she and William balance their activities, there’s very often a sport of some sort, whether it’s rowing or whether it’s some sort of ball game or whatever it is, and then also her links with Wimbledon."
In school, the future duchess played field hockey. And more recently, she had the opportunity to show off her tennis prowess by playing with champion Emma Raducanu. That said, she apparently doesn't have a natural ability in soccer—at least not according to her very honest eldest son. Ouch.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Jennifer Lopez Says She Feels "So Lucky and Happy and Proud" of Ben Affleck "Second-Chance" Romance
They're doing it right this time.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Posed in a Pair of Jeans and Nothing Else for Good American
It's a gorgeous pic, TBH.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry "Organized a Special Zoom Call" for Archie, Lili and the Cambridge Kids, Source Says
He wants the cousins to have a relationship.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry "Organized a Special Zoom Call" for Archie, Lili and the Cambridge Kids, Source Says
He wants the cousins to have a relationship.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Carole Middleton Shared a Photo of Kate Middleton and Her Siblings as Kids
It was also posted a day too early and deleted. Oops.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's U.K. Security Could Cost Them a Whole Lot If They End Up Paying for It All
That's one expensive family gathering they got there.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Expressed "Concerns" to Spotify Over Joe Rogan COVID Misinformation Controversy
The couple has a multi-million deal with the streaming platform.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Says He and Kate Middleton Have to "Watch" Their Kids' Screen Time
Prince George is particularly into gaming.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
What the Royals' Drink Orders Say About Them, According to a Behavioral Expert
Can you guess who's all about the green juice?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Likely Wants to "Stay Neutral" Ahead of Prince Harry's Book Release, Against Prince Charles' Wishes, Source Says
Charles want Wills to defend Camilla, apparently.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Looked Fierce in Leopard Print While Visiting a Mental Health Charity
She was...feline herself.
By Iris Goldsztajn