How Princess Kate Jumped Into Her Role as School Chaperone Like Any Other Mom
"We’ll never have another school trip like that, will we?"
As a mom of three, Kate Middleton is used to juggling royal duties and multiple kids at once—and she put those skills to good use while accompanying some tiny students to the National Portrait Gallery in London on Feb. 4.
The Princess of Wales chaperoned a group of 4- and 5-year-old children from London's All Souls Church of England Primary School for a fun outing to the museum, and like any other parent volunteer, she hopped aboard a bus with the kids. The school's executive head, Alix Ascough, told People that the princess "sat with the children on the coach and chatted with them" and even took part in a game of I Spy.
"She was so relaxed and animated, and it just felt really natural," Ascough added. "We’ll never have another school trip like that, will we?"
In a Reel shared by Kensington Palace, the princess—dressed in a businesslike brown blazer and striped pants—can be seen boarding the bus and saying, "My name's Catherine, and I'm going to come on your school trip today!"
Princess Kate National Portrait Gallery
A photo posted by on
The National Portrait Gallery's director of learning and engagement, Liz Smith, told People that the princess, who serves as patron of the museum, wanted the visit to feel like "a regular school trip."
"That was quite deliberate," she shared. "It’s planned to be for children, and it can lose that magic if you have that formal launch."
The reason for the visit tied into the Princess of Wales's work with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. The children she chaperoned were the first to take part in the museum's new interactive trail, which was designed by the foundation to "develop different social and emotional skills" as kids take part in different activities throughout the museum.
Kate helped the children draw self-portraits, and according to Smith, "They all sat and drew and posted them into a magical cabinet where they disappeared."
"For the children, it was just so magical. It was an awe and wonder moment," Ascough told People. "They’ve been doing lots of artwork at school, so for them to be able to that within the gallery with the princess was magical. It’s what memories are made of."
