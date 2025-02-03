Princess Kate Will Never Neglect Her "Top Priority," Despite Embracing Her "Important Role in Life" as a Royal

Kate Middleton has gradually been returning to work, having completed chemotherapy treatment after her cancer diagnosis. But according to a royal expert, the Princess of Wales will never prioritize her royal role over her children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Speaking to the Mirror (via the Express), former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond explained, "It's very encouraging that the Princess is feeling strong enough to carry out several engagements so early in the New Year." Bond continued, "I think we could all bet our bottom dollar that a top priority would be to work with children's organizations again as soon as possible."

On Feb. 2, Princess Kate reaffirmed her commitment to working with the early years by penning a foreword to a report called The Shaping Us Framework (via People ).

"This is not just lip service to a cause; early development is a passion for Catherine: something she believes profoundly as a key to a happier, more secure future for the young generation of today," Bond explained of the Princess of Wales's ongoing work. "She is now an acknowledged expert in this field and has everyday experience of childhood development by bringing up her own three children in a very hands-on way."

Kate Middleton "has everyday experience of childhood development by bringing up her own three children in a very hands-on way." (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Kate's work as a senior royal will reportedly never take on more importance than her children. As noted by Bond, Kate's family "must take precedence" over her official royal duties. "I'm sure if you asked Catherine what her most important role in life is at the moment, it would be 'being a mom,'" Bond said. "She adores her husband, but her children are the center of her world, and she has thrown herself into bringing them up in what must be a rather confusing environment for a young mind, as normally and lovingly and securely as possible."

The former royal correspondent also suggested that Princess Kate appreciates being able to spend as much time with her kids as possible. "She knows perfectly well that many parents don't have the luxury of choosing to be with their young children all the time," Bond explained to the outlet. "And she, too, is returning to her royal role—but she is lucky enough to be able to do it on her own terms and she is sticking to that."

