Princess Kate's Touching Letter to an Actress Who Also Fought Cancer
"I am deeply heartened to receive such a warm response from her."
Kate Middleton knows what it's like to battle a serious health issue as she's continued to recover from cancer this year, and now she's reached out to send a message of support to another woman who has faced a similar fight.
Per multiple outlets, the Princess of Wales sent a letter to Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, who has been a strong supporter of cancer awareness charities after recovering from stage 4 ovarian cancer in 2013.
"I wanted to reach out to HRH The Princess of Wales to send my good wishes, particularly due to my own experiences," Koirala said in a statement. "I am deeply heartened to receive such a warm response from her and wish her the very best of health."
The Netflix star was diagnosed in 2012 and went on, per the Hindustan Times, to receive life-saving treatment and surgery at NYC's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
In her statement, Koirala said, "I want to use my voice to not only support cancer patients but also to raise awareness about the need for equitable healthcare access and the importance of knowing the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer."
She continued that as someone who has gone through cancer, she understands "how isolating and challenging the journey can be." That being said, Koirala noted she thinks "it is essential that we all play a part in changing that reality for others."
This sentiment has been echoed by the Princess of Wales, who recently met with 16-year-old cancer patient Liz Hatton at Windsor Castle. The teen was diagnosed with a rare, terminal form of cancer and was given between six months and three years to live, drawing the attention of the prince and princess with her photography bucket list.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
After their visit, Hatton told BBC Radio's Today show that Kate and William were full of "humanity and kindness."
A photo posted by on
Koirala has also visited with other people dealing with cancer, traveling to London to support ovarian cancer charity Ovacome in early October.
"What an honour to meet celebrated Bollywood and Netflix star Manisha Koirala earlier this month!" an Instagram post from the charity read on Friday, Oct. 25.
"It was inspiring to see Manisha chat about her experience of ovarian cancer with Ovacome members Samixa and Preeti and a privilege to inform her about the work we do to support the ovarian cancer community and reduce health inequalities."
As for the Princess of Wales, the royal announced she'd completed chemotherapy treatment in September and has made two appearances since then. She met with Hatton for her first post-chemo visit and later joined Prince William to speak to family members and emergency services personnel who were impacted by the tragic murder of three children at a British dance class.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
Queen Elizabeth's Beloved Corgis Once Unleashed Terror on Prince Andrew's Home
"One minute cuddly, the next psycho."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence and Dakota Johnson Casually Show Off Their Friendship Style
The actors strolled through Los Angeles in black and blue ensembles.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Beyoncé Warns Tina Knowles to Not "Spill Too Much Mama Tea" in Her Memoir
"I'm happy for you to share some of the stories..."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Reportedly Wears Her Eternity Ring to "Disperse" Negative Relationship Rumors
Princess Diana's engagement ring is nowhere to be seen.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Will Reportedly Snub Royal Family's Christmas if This Family Member Is Invited
The Prince of Wales is apparently "nervous" they might show up this year.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Prince William Grew a Beard and Changed His Style After Princess Kate's Cancer Scare
"He finally sees, feels and appreciates the strong support and affection he can enjoy from the public."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Is Planning a Christmas Party to "Rival" King Charles and Queen Camilla's Festivities
Other members of the Royal Family are "waiting to see how Charles’ health holds up."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How Princess Kate Has Changed "Stuffy" Royal Tradition Amid Her Absence From Public Life
"This is such an effective and modern way of using her influence," one royal commentator said.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Do Princess Kate and Prince William Take George, Charlotte, and Louis Trick-or-Treating?
Here's how the royals celebrate Halloween.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Prince William Is Unlikely to Leave the U.K. While King Charles Is in Australia
"That might not be wise at this particular juncture."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium Takes Inspiration from Princess Kate in 23rd Birthday Snaps
The royal, who is heir to the Belgian throne, recently enrolled at Harvard.
By Amy Mackelden Published