Princess Kate's Touching Letter to an Actress Who Also Fought Cancer

Kate Middleton knows what it's like to battle a serious health issue as she's continued to recover from cancer this year, and now she's reached out to send a message of support to another woman who has faced a similar fight.

Per multiple outlets, the Princess of Wales sent a letter to Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, who has been a strong supporter of cancer awareness charities after recovering from stage 4 ovarian cancer in 2013.

"I wanted to reach out to HRH The Princess of Wales to send my good wishes, particularly due to my own experiences," Koirala said in a statement. "I am deeply heartened to receive such a warm response from her and wish her the very best of health."

The Netflix star was diagnosed in 2012 and went on, per the Hindustan Times, to receive life-saving treatment and surgery at NYC's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Actress Manisha Koirala received an inspirational letter from the Princess of Wales. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In her statement, Koirala said, "I want to use my voice to not only support cancer patients but also to raise awareness about the need for equitable healthcare access and the importance of knowing the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer."

She continued that as someone who has gone through cancer, she understands "how isolating and challenging the journey can be." That being said, Koirala noted she thinks "it is essential that we all play a part in changing that reality for others."

This sentiment has been echoed by the Princess of Wales, who recently met with 16-year-old cancer patient Liz Hatton at Windsor Castle. The teen was diagnosed with a rare, terminal form of cancer and was given between six months and three years to live, drawing the attention of the prince and princess with her photography bucket list.

After their visit, Hatton told BBC Radio's Today show that Kate and William were full of "humanity and kindness."

Koirala has also visited with other people dealing with cancer, traveling to London to support ovarian cancer charity Ovacome in early October.

"What an honour to meet celebrated Bollywood and Netflix star Manisha Koirala earlier this month!" an Instagram post from the charity read on Friday, Oct. 25.

"It was inspiring to see Manisha chat about her experience of ovarian cancer with Ovacome members Samixa and Preeti and a privilege to inform her about the work we do to support the ovarian cancer community and reduce health inequalities."

As for the Princess of Wales, the royal announced she'd completed chemotherapy treatment in September and has made two appearances since then. She met with Hatton for her first post-chemo visit and later joined Prince William to speak to family members and emergency services personnel who were impacted by the tragic murder of three children at a British dance class.