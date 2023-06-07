There's a Simple Explanation for Why the Royals Publicly Ignored Princess Lilibet's Birthday

Princess Lilibet of Sussex turned two years old (!!!) on June 4, and royal fans couldn't help but notice that she didn't get any public wishes from U.K.-based royals on social media.
Don't worry, though: This was not a spiteful move on the royals' part at all, just a question of policy, per one royal commentator.
"In recent years and certainly since King Charles III's reign began in September 2022, we have only seen public messages from the Royal Family's social media accounts for working members of the Royal Family, such as the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal," explained Hello!'s online royal correspondent Danielle Stacey.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020, and no longer carry out royal duties. Similarly, the palace doesn't typically share messages on the likes of Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall's birthdays nor their children's special days."
OK, this totally makes sense, and was corroborated by a source who told Us Weekly that the royals "did not snub" little Lili with the move, adding, "There is no and has never been protocol for wishing happy birthdays to non working members of the Royal Family."
It still feels worth noting that the late Queen, then-Prince Charles and Camilla, and Prince William and Kate did express their best wishes to Lilibet on her birthday last year—so this year's radio silence is probably just a "slimmed-down monarchy" situation. Fair enough, I guess.
Let's also acknowledge that social media is just social media, and that Lili's grandpa King Charles didn't forget about her in real life—far from it. In fact, he reportedly "had his aides looking at custom-made cubby houses," and had Prince Harry warning him "to be less extravagant." So.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Taylor Swift Looked Visibly Emotional Performing a Breakup Song While on Tour
She and Matty Healy just called it quits.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Kate’s Favorite Tiara Has a Painful Side Effect
Heavy is the head that wears the crown.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Reportedly Told King Charles to Be Less Extravagant with Princess Lilibet’s Birthday Gift
The King wanted to go all out for his youngest grandchild.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry Says the Press Tries to "Break Up" His Marriage to Meghan Markle to This Day
He claims he's dealt with this behavior all his life.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Slams Tabloids' "Vile Behavior" That Sent Him Into a "Downward Spiral" in Court Witness Statement
The Duke of Sussex is testifying at the High Court on Tuesday.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Was "Overly Dominant" and Treated Princess Kate Like a "Naughty Child" in Jordan, Body Language Expert Claims
I'm not gonna lie, it wasn't cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Royal Family Will Be "Breathing a Sigh of Relief" That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Pressing Pause on Tell-All Projects: Expert
Sounds plausible.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Queen Camilla Has Sometimes Been Seen Showing "Frostiness or Strong Irritation" During Royal Events, Body Language Expert Claims
Well, you can't be happy all the time.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Princess Kate's Pink Elie Saab Gown for the Jordanian Royal Wedding Was an "Unusual" Choice, But Definitely Not a "Coincidence"
It all makes sense.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Was Filmed Apparently Saying "Chop Chop" to Princess Kate as She Chatted to the New Princess Rajwa of Jordan
No comment.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Prince Harry Reportedly Had a "Low-Key Meeting" With Diana's Butler Paul Burrell Before the Sussexes' Engagement
They'd apparently not spoken to him since their mom's funeral.
By Iris Goldsztajn