11 Books About Forbidden Love to Read If You're Spending Valentine's Day Yearning

When you're looking to get lost in a book, sometimes you need your reading material to match your mood. With Marie Claire's series " Buy the Book ," we do the heavy lifting for you. We're offering curated, highly specific recommendations for whatever you're looking for—whether you're in your feels or hooked on a subgenre trending on #BookTok.

Don’t tell the Heated Rivalry guys, but forbidden love might be one of our favorite kinds of romance novels. There’s just something about brooding that really gets us going. How fun is it to imagine the apple of your eye sitting on a park bench somewhere, yearning for you? There’s also nothing quite like the wonderful agony of unrealized love (or lust, let’s be real). But these books don’t end there. To our absolute delight, the two could-be lovers unite. Obstacles are overcome, societal norms are smashed, and even if only for a moment, love wins out. The payoff is worth it, no matter what comes next.

In a world with so much uncertainty and upheaval, enjoying the reprieve of a forbidden-romance book provides sustenance to take a beat and reconnect with your S.O. (or yourself). From beloved classics to literary fiction that brings on the spice to forthcoming thrillers, below are some of the best novels about forbidden love that are sure to whisk you away on unforgettable rides.