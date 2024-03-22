As Royal Family Drama Reaches Its Apex, Queen Camilla Is Filming a Documentary

Calamity is ensuing within the royal family at the moment, so naturally it’s the right time to—film a documentary? If you’re Queen Camilla, that seems to be the case; Us Weekly reports that Camilla “appears to be unbothered about the current drama surrounding the royal family and is continuing her day-to-day activities—including making a documentary with True Royalty TV.”
True Royalty TV’s editor-in-chief Nick Bullen confirmed it to the outlet, saying “We are filming with Queen Camilla at the moment. We’re filming with her tomorrow and she’s just getting on with it. She doesn’t seem to be concerned about things.”
He added, of events in the royal family this year like King Charles’ cancer diagnosis and the Princess of Wales’ abdominal surgery, “She certainly isn’t giving anything away to us. She seems very positive when we’re with her.”
Of Kate’s appearance alongside Prince William at Windsor Farm Shop last Saturday (which has been picked apart, as ever, by trolls on the internet), Bullen said that “It was her at the farm shop. It is definitely her. I think they [William and Kate] had to come out and be seen in the way that the King was seen leaving Windsor Castle in the Rolls-Royce. He’s been making sure that he’s very visible throughout the whole thing. William and Kate had to appear. Kate had to be seen, and I think the conspiracies were getting so ridiculous.”
As for the relationship between William and his father, “I think the King and the Prince of Wales are probably closer than they’ve been in a very long time,” Bullen said. “And maybe that’s to do with everything that’s gone on with [Prince] Harry and Meghan [Markle]. Who knows? But I think the King and Prince of Wales are very close at the moment. We know that Camilla gets on incredibly well with Catherine, so I think it’s pretty tight behind the scenes.”
Bullen added of William that he is “someone who can get very angry when things don’t go in his direction” which has likely affected his reaction to fervent speculation about Kate: “I think he will be very, very angry at the conspiracy theories that have been flying around, very angry at the speculation, very angry that the messaging is appearing to get out of control,” he said. “So, I think he will be incredibly frustrated.”
No word yet, by the way, on what the Queen’s documentary is about or when we might expect it; she did launch a podcast in January of this year, timed, interestingly, to debut on the four-year anniversary of Harry and Meghan stepping back as working members of the royal family.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
