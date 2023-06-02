Queen Camilla Has Sometimes Been Seen Showing "Frostiness or Strong Irritation" During Royal Events, Body Language Expert Claims

Camilla, Queen Consort and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 13, 2022 in London, England.
(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)
Something that's easy to forget: Members of the Royal Family are people too, and just like the rest of us, they can't look happy one hundred percent of the time.

With that in mind, a body language expert has looked back at some of the moments when Queen Camilla—usually always polite and poised in public situations—has betrayed some more negative emotions despite herself.

"It’s taken Camilla so long to try to win the public round after the death of Diana that she’s unlikely to look anything other than sweet, kind, friendly and compliant at royal events," Judi James explained to Express.

"But there have been some moments in the past when her body language has appeared to go off-message and suggest boredom, frostiness or strong irritation."

Queen Letizia of Spain, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Order of the Garter service at St George's Chapel on June 17, 2019 in Windsor, England. The Most Noble Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III in 1348. This year saw the installation of King Felipe of Spain and King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands as Supernumerary or Stranger Knights of the Garter

(Image credit: Photo by Pool / Max Mumby / Getty)

James is referring in particular to a moment at the Order of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle in 2019, when Princess Kate was speaking animatedly to Queen Letizia of Spain, and Camilla appeared uncomfortable and unable to chime into the chat. (I think we've all been this situation, so it's not hard to imagine how she might have felt.)

"In 2019 there was another unhappy look from Camilla, who appeared frozen out of the conversation between Kate and Letizia of Spain," James commented.

"While the two younger royals seemed to get on like a house on fire, Camilla was seen lurking in the background with no one to talk to."

Still, that same day, Camilla was pictured speaking happily to Queen Letizia and Kate, so it was probably just one awkward conversations out of many that were had throughout the event.

James also called out a moment when onlookers felt Queen Camilla and Princess Kate appeared to be possibly clashing, during the National Service Of Remembrance in 2022.

"Camilla and Kate were photographed exchanging this terse look on the balcony on Remembrance Day," she said.

"Of course it would have been inappropriate to smile and chat happily on such a poignant occasion but Kate’s lips did appear pursed as Camilla threw her this less-than-friendly glare."

Again, while it's possible that the two women were disagreeing on something that day, it's important to take observations like these with a grain of salt.

As James has said herself, "When we see a photo of a royal looking angry or stressed it can often be a body language 'flash,' i.e. a very fleeting facial expression that has been taken out of context."

However, there are also rumors going around that perhaps the Queen and the Princess of Wales don't get along extremely well, with a source claiming that Camilla has been "consumed with jealousy" since Kate married William in 2011.

Welp. Let's hope for the royals' sake this is all just hearsay.

