Queen Camilla's Style Might Be Different Than Queen Elizabeth, But She Keeps One Royal Legacy Alive

Queen Elizabeth’s style is being explored in a blockbuster exhibition at Buckingham Palace this year, and although the late monarch is no longer with us, touches of her iconic wardrobe are still seen in the Royal Family. Queen Camilla, for one, showed similarities to her late mother-in-law at the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the year on May 6.

The Queen had a Cinderella moment on her coronation anniversary, repeating a beautifully embroidered Fiona Clare coat dress with a matching Philip Treacy hat—but it was the rest of her accessories that brought Queen Elizabeth to mind.

Queen Camilla carries a Launer clutch and Fulton umbrella to a garden party on May 6. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla is seen with one of her distinctive handbags and umbrellas. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Camilla carried an ivory clutch by British brand Launer, and the designer's distinctive bags were perhaps the most recognizable part of Queen Elizabeth's royal wardrobe. Queen Camilla is also an admirer of the luxury label and has been seen with their bags over the past 20 years, even carrying a Launer clutch to her 2005 civil wedding to King Charles.

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Although Queen Elizabeth exclusively carried Launer bags for decades—with the exception of a few rare, custom-made designs—Camilla is often seen with purses from other brands. She's especially fond of the Lady Dior bag, ironically named after Princess Diana, and also favors Demellier, Moynat and Anya Hindmarch, which she recently granted with a royal warrant.

Queen Elizabeth carries a Launer bag in 2002. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla wears a Fiona Clare coat dress to the palace garden party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Camilla also channeled the late Queen at the garden party by carrying a clear umbrella by royal-favorite brand Fulton. It's a style the late Queen couldn't get enough of, and she owned the bubble umbrella in a rainbow of colors to match her outfits.

Ever-practical Camilla, however, didn't coordinate her coat to her umbrella like the late Queen, whose enormous Fulton collection ranged from baby pink to bright green and everything in between. Instead, Queen Camilla carried a go-with-everything black-trimmed design rather than a pastel blue umbrella.

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