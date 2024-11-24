Queen Camilla in "Good Form" After Skipping Another Royal Event Due to Chest Infection, Source Says

Queen Camilla is reportedly in good spirits after missing another scheduled event due to a lingering chest infection.

According to friends close to the royal who recently spoke to The Daily Mail, Queen Camilla skipped her scheduled appearance at this year's Royal Variety Performance "only because she didn’t want to spoil anyone else’s enjoyment with her cough."

The same sources say the royal is "on good form," she simply "coughs whenever she starts speaking," which would make any official royal visit or public appearance difficult to facilitate.

Palace insiders went on to tell the publication that there is "no cause for alarm" despite Queen Camilla pulling out of the event in the final hours.

"Following a recent chest infection, The Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritize sufficient rest," Buckingham Palace announced via a written statement on Friday, Nov. 22. "With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance."

Queen Camilla during a reception for winners of the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition, at Buckingham Palace on November 21, 2024 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this month, on Nov. 5, Buckingham Palace announced via the BBC that Queen Camilla was forced to "pull out of a number of scheduled engagements because of a chest infection."

"Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest," the announcement read. "With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal."

As a result of her diagnosis, Queen Camilla missed the opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, Nov. 7—the Duchess of Gloucester took her place.

Geri Horner and Queen Camilla. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal also missed the Festival of Remembrance concert at the Royal Albert Hall, despite her initial hope to attend, as well as the following day's annual service held at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

Princess Kate, however, was in attendance at this year's Festival of Remembrance, alongside her husband, Prince William, and father-in-law, King Charles.