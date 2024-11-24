Queen Camilla in "Good Form" After Skipping Another Royal Event Due to Chest Infection, Source Says
The royal skipped this year's Variety performance because she “didn’t want to spoil anyone else’s enjoyment with her cough.”
Queen Camilla is reportedly in good spirits after missing another scheduled event due to a lingering chest infection.
According to friends close to the royal who recently spoke to The Daily Mail, Queen Camilla skipped her scheduled appearance at this year's Royal Variety Performance "only because she didn’t want to spoil anyone else’s enjoyment with her cough."
The same sources say the royal is "on good form," she simply "coughs whenever she starts speaking," which would make any official royal visit or public appearance difficult to facilitate.
Palace insiders went on to tell the publication that there is "no cause for alarm" despite Queen Camilla pulling out of the event in the final hours.
"Following a recent chest infection, The Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritize sufficient rest," Buckingham Palace announced via a written statement on Friday, Nov. 22. "With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance."
Earlier this month, on Nov. 5, Buckingham Palace announced via the BBC that Queen Camilla was forced to "pull out of a number of scheduled engagements because of a chest infection."
"Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest," the announcement read. "With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal."
As a result of her diagnosis, Queen Camilla missed the opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, Nov. 7—the Duchess of Gloucester took her place.
The royal also missed the Festival of Remembrance concert at the Royal Albert Hall, despite her initial hope to attend, as well as the following day's annual service held at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.
Princess Kate, however, was in attendance at this year's Festival of Remembrance, alongside her husband, Prince William, and father-in-law, King Charles.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
