Queen Camilla Forced to Back Out of Star-Studded Royal Event Due to "Lingering" Illness
Get well soon, Your Majesty.
Queen Camilla has been through a tough November after fighting off a chest infection that caused her to back out of a number of royal engagements, including two major Remembrance Day events. Although she returned to royal duties over the past week, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday, Nov. 22, that The Queen was forced to pull out of an important commitment at the last minute.
King Charles and Queen Camilla were scheduled to attend the annual Royal Variety Performance on Friday evening, but unfortunately, she had to back out just hours ahead of the glamorous event.
"Following a recent chest infection, The Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritize sufficient rest," the statement read. "With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance.
However, The King—who serves as patron of the Royal Variety Charity—will carry on with his appearance "as planned, per the palace.
The charity supports members of the entertainment industry in the U.K. who are in need of care and assistance, and this year the organization launched a new mental health initiative.
The Royal Variety Performance has a long history with the Royal Family, and having taken place since 1912, it's the "world's longest running entertainment show," per the palace.
Queen Camilla will be missing out on musical numbers from Oliver and The Devil Wears Prada along with magic by Penn & Teller and other theater, comedy and music performances.
Earlier this week, the royal attended several events, including a reception for the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition during which she was joined by stars such as Spice Girl Geri Horner. She also received an honorary doctorate in literature from her sister-in-law, Princess Anne, during a ceremony at the University of London.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
