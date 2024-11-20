Queen Camilla Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth by Wearing Her Rare Aquamarine Ribbon Tiara

The late Queen was photographed wearing the dazzling tiara on just one occasion.

Queen Camilla pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth by wearing the late queen&#039;s rare Aquamarine Ribbon Tiara to attend the Diplomatic Corps Reception at Buckingham Palace
(Image credit: David Cairns/Express/Getty Images/Aaron Chown - WPA Pool)
On Tuesday, Nov. 19, Queen Camilla accompanied her husband, King Charles, to a Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace. For the glitzy occasion, she paid tribute to her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, by wearing an extra special tiara.

Camilla wore a floor-length blue velvet gown by Fiona Clare for the reception, along with a pin featuring King Charles III’s Royal Family Order, per Town & Country. Most importantly, perhaps, Queen Camilla opted to wear a rarely seen tiara, which once belonged to Queen Elizabeth.

Often referred to as the Aquamarine Ribbon Tiara, the delicate piece "features five large aquamarines set in a diamond ribbon design," per The Court Jeweller. While Camilla's necklace and earrings also featured aquamarine stones, they actually hail from her personal jewelry collection, the outlet reported.

According to The Court Jeweller, Camilla first wore her striking aquamarine jewelry set, which also features a bracelet, back in 2009. The fact that Queen Elizabeth's tiara matches the items perfectly appears to be happenstance.

Queen Camilla wears a blue velvet gown with Queen Elizabeth's aquamarine ribbon tiara and matching earrings and a necklace

(Image credit: AARON CHOWN/PA/AFP via Getty Images)

The only photo of Queen Elizabeth II wearing the Aquamarine Ribbon Tiara was taken during her royal tour of Canada in July 1970, The Court Jeweller reported. The late Queen was seen leaving Yellowknife City Hall wearing the tiara with a floor-length evening dress and an oversized fringed jacket.

Since then, the tiara has been worn by Sophie, Countess of Sussex on multiple occasions, and now, Queen Camilla.

Queen Elizabeth II wears her aquamarine tiara with a long evening dress and a fringed cowboy jacket to leave Yellowknife City Hall during a royal tour of Canada, July 1970

Queen Elizabeth during a royal tour of Canada in July 1970.

(Image credit: David Cairns/Express/Getty Images)

The Diplomatic Reception takes place annually, and usually features a guest list of more than "500 members of the Diplomatic Corps" who are welcomed at Buckingham Palace, the Royal Family's website noted.

Prince William joined Charles and Camilla at the event, but his wife Kate Middleton didn't attend. Princess Kate's next big outing will likely be when she hosts her annual Christmas concert. The Princess of Wales is also reportedly planning a "rival Christmas party" instead of attending King Charles' Sandringham celebration.

