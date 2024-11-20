Queen Camilla Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth by Wearing Her Rare Aquamarine Ribbon Tiara
The late Queen was photographed wearing the dazzling tiara on just one occasion.
On Tuesday, Nov. 19, Queen Camilla accompanied her husband, King Charles, to a Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace. For the glitzy occasion, she paid tribute to her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, by wearing an extra special tiara.
Camilla wore a floor-length blue velvet gown by Fiona Clare for the reception, along with a pin featuring King Charles III’s Royal Family Order, per Town & Country. Most importantly, perhaps, Queen Camilla opted to wear a rarely seen tiara, which once belonged to Queen Elizabeth.
Often referred to as the Aquamarine Ribbon Tiara, the delicate piece "features five large aquamarines set in a diamond ribbon design," per The Court Jeweller. While Camilla's necklace and earrings also featured aquamarine stones, they actually hail from her personal jewelry collection, the outlet reported.
According to The Court Jeweller, Camilla first wore her striking aquamarine jewelry set, which also features a bracelet, back in 2009. The fact that Queen Elizabeth's tiara matches the items perfectly appears to be happenstance.
The only photo of Queen Elizabeth II wearing the Aquamarine Ribbon Tiara was taken during her royal tour of Canada in July 1970, The Court Jeweller reported. The late Queen was seen leaving Yellowknife City Hall wearing the tiara with a floor-length evening dress and an oversized fringed jacket.
Since then, the tiara has been worn by Sophie, Countess of Sussex on multiple occasions, and now, Queen Camilla.
The Diplomatic Reception takes place annually, and usually features a guest list of more than "500 members of the Diplomatic Corps" who are welcomed at Buckingham Palace, the Royal Family's website noted.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Prince William joined Charles and Camilla at the event, but his wife Kate Middleton didn't attend. Princess Kate's next big outing will likely be when she hosts her annual Christmas concert. The Princess of Wales is also reportedly planning a "rival Christmas party" instead of attending King Charles' Sandringham celebration.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Queen Letizia and King Felipe Return to Embrace Flood Victims After Being Heckled and Pelted With Mud on Prior Visit
The Spanish royals didn't shy away from coming back to Valencia.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Selena Gomez Means Business in a Sparkly Black Pantsuit
The star seems to have found a new style hyper-fixation: suiting.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kaia Gerber's $2,850 Designer Bag Is Straight Out of 2011
If anyone can bring it back, she can.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
King Charles Might Snub Prince Andrew This Christmas by Banning Him From Sandringham
Charles reportedly views his brother as a "loose cannon."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Relies on Her Six Companions to Help With a Potentially Embarrassing Task
The new ladies-in-waiting maintain The Queen's privacy and stop fans from acquiring "souvenirs."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Takes the Lead on an Ordinary Household Task That Leaves Prince William Clueless
"I have no idea what I'm doing."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Has Helped King Charles "Loosen Up," But He Appears "Tense" Without Her
"He was quite a nervous man... Camilla has been a catalyst for change."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Denzel Washington Says He "Makes His Own Rules" When Told to Meet King Charles at 'Gladiator II' Premiere
"I didn't know if I was supposed to grab you or not."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Makes Candid Admission About Smoking After Returning to Work Following Chest Infection
The Queen got real with 'Paddington' actress Emily Mortimer.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Camilla Was "Openly Crying" When Learning of Case That Inspired Her Groundbreaking Work in New Documentary
The Queen's inspiring work "doesn't always get a lot of coverage," one expert says.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Elvis Presley Never Met Queen Elizabeth, But He Once Captivated a Trio of European Princesses
The King enjoyed a glamorous royal run-in.
By Kristin Contino Published