Queen Camilla’s Son Says It “Would Be Appalling” If the King Tried to Give Him a Royal Title

If King Charles is ever looking for candidates on whom to bestow royal titles, his stepson, Tom Parker Bowles, would like to be left off the list.

According to the Mirror, the King's 50-year-old stepson has been the subject of conjecture suggesting he could be in line to receive a formal royal title, but Parker Bowles has made it clear that he has no interest, even if he were offered a title. What's more, he joked that giving him a title would be such a terrible decision, it would be a blow to the reputation of the whole monarchy.

Parker Bowles, who is Queen Camilla's son with her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, opened up about his utter lack of interest in a title during an interview on the Radio Times Good Food podcast.

"I tell you, that would be the quickest way to revolution," Parker Bowles joked when the topic of his potentially being titled in the future came up (per the Mirror).

The question of royal titles has been the subject of intense debate recently, amid Prince Andrew's most recent round of drama related to new revelations about his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Parker Bowles, who enjoys a largely private life as a food writer and restaurant critic and father of two, kept his responses to the question light and jovial, while still making his disinterest in the proposition clear.

"I think we're a fairly balanced and sober and sensible country on the whole," he continued during the interview. "But if I suddenly became a prince, I think that Buckingham Palace gates would be stormed. It would be appalling. I think that would put back the long and glorious cause of the monarchy in Britain by many years."

While Parker Bowles might not be interested in taking on a royal title himself, he's fiercely proud of his mother and the work she's done as royal and just as a family matriarch.

This summer, during his appearance on the "White Wine Question Time" podcast, Parker Bowles opened up about his mother's motto (via GB News), which she's lived by for years: "You have to laugh."

"If you can't laugh about certain things, that's what's kept her going, I think, a sense of humor," he explained. "You have to be able to laugh at things...And whenever things got bad, we just pulled back together like the Roman centurions moving into their tortoise formation with the shields around."

As for getting through the tough moments, Parker Bowles said, family was absolutely crucial, explaining, "It was important, that power of togetherness."