Tibi Is the Elevated Basic Brand Chic New York Women Depend On—26 New-In Pieces to Shop Now
Simply put, I need everything.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
When I first got my job at Marie Claire almost five years ago, my mom had a simple request. Let me know if Tibi ever emails you, she said. The New York-based brand, founded by Amy Smilovic in 1997, is at the bedrock of her wardrobe. I later learned that so many of the iconic pieces she's worn over the years have been from the brand. Now, decades after she made her first purchase, I've curated a Tibi collection of my own.
The new collection, which is out now, is the next chapter in Smilovic's Tibi fashion ecosystem. Titled "Summer’s Where You Make It," the new pieces find inspiration in Smilovic's memories of travel.
One print in the collection evokes the bedding in a Bed Western in Tennessee and the warmth of the Italian Riviera. The suiting, a staple for Tibi shoppers, is relaxed and sometimes sheer. Trendy colors like cool sky blue and faded red sit alongside the classic neutrals. It's warm, a little sporty, and fresh with unexpected color combinations and silhouettes.
Ahead, I pulled together an edit of all of the pieces currently on my new-season wishlist. I'm partial to the slouchy trousers and cut-out summer dresses, but just about anything on this list makes for a perfect new addition to any wardrobe. If you're new to the brand (or a longtime shopper, like my mom), you're bound to find something worth investing in.
Fun thong sandals are taking over the scene, and this high-gloss style feels elevated.
I'm a big fan of the Crispy Nylon range. The fabric is impossibly lightweight and doesn't wrinkle, making it the perfect addition to any travel wardrobe. These shorts are a must-buy.
Summer suiting is made cool with this pair of laidback trousers.
Balloon pants are my favorite replacement for my classic straight-leg pair of trousers.
Ditch your normal tank top for this one, which shows a hint of your lower back thanks to a shirred design.
The same goes for this pair of cocoa-hued trousers. The sheer texture might not work for the office, but that doesn't mean you can't wear them on a night out.
Slightly preppy, this pattern is an easy way to lighten up your wardrobe after months of wearing all-black.
This lightweight wrap skirt comes in several colors, but I love this deep chocolate brown shade.
A tube top is early aughts-inspired without feeling too on-the-nose.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.