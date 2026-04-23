When I first got my job at Marie Claire almost five years ago, my mom had a simple request. Let me know if Tibi ever emails you, she said. The New York-based brand, founded by Amy Smilovic in 1997, is at the bedrock of her wardrobe. I later learned that so many of the iconic pieces she's worn over the years have been from the brand. Now, decades after she made her first purchase, I've curated a Tibi collection of my own.

The new collection, which is out now, is the next chapter in Smilovic's Tibi fashion ecosystem. Titled "Summer’s Where You Make It," the new pieces find inspiration in Smilovic's memories of travel.

One print in the collection evokes the bedding in a Bed Western in Tennessee and the warmth of the Italian Riviera. The suiting, a staple for Tibi shoppers, is relaxed and sometimes sheer. Trendy colors like cool sky blue and faded red sit alongside the classic neutrals. It's warm, a little sporty, and fresh with unexpected color combinations and silhouettes.

Ahead, I pulled together an edit of all of the pieces currently on my new-season wishlist. I'm partial to the slouchy trousers and cut-out summer dresses, but just about anything on this list makes for a perfect new addition to any wardrobe. If you're new to the brand (or a longtime shopper, like my mom), you're bound to find something worth investing in.