Royal Sources Say Queen Camilla "Hasn't Forgotten" How "Deeply Unhelpful" Ex-Prince Andrew Was When She Dated King Charles

To say King Charles and Queen Camilla have been through their ups and downs over the years would be a significant understatement. In the wake of their affair in the 1990s, the now-Queen faced a deluge of negative headlines and a public backlash that has taken decades to overcome. But one member of the Royal Family is said to have been especially antagonistic to Camilla, and it's something she’s not “forgotten.”

Speaking to the Daily Mail's Richard Kay, multiple sources noted that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor wasn't a cheerleader for Charles and Camilla's relationship.

“Camilla has always felt Andrew could have done more,” an insider once told the columnist. “The [late] Queen listens to Andrew and he could have helped his brother at a time when he had few allies within the family.” The source added, “I would go so far as to say he was deeply unhelpful when support would have meant a huge amount to her and the prince.”

Article continues below

Queen Camilla and King Charles are seen on their 2005 wedding day with members of the Royal Family. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrew is pictured with Queen Elizabeth, King Charles, Queen Camilla and Meghan Markle in 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In her book Camilla: From Outcast To Queen Consort, biographer Angela Levin wrote that Andrew “became very, very negative and extremely unpleasant on not getting his way” when it came to Camilla—even trying to convince Queen Elizabeth to get Charles to cancel his April 2005 wedding.

Andrew allegedly felt that Camilla was “insufficiently aristocratic and that she was not to be trusted,” behaving in a “quite poisonous, mean, unhelpful and very nasty” way. Levin wrote that the former Duke of York “remained so hostile about Camilla's acceptance that it's doubtful it has ever been forgiven.”

Fast forward to 2026, and Andrew has been stripped of his titles, evicted from Royal Lodge and arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. PR expert Luana Ribeira told the Mirror that for Camilla, Andrew's “snub” might not have made “any difference then, but it's likely to actually be helping her now.”

“People are not going to side with Andrew right now, and she is seen as somebody who really had to fight for her place, which people respect.”