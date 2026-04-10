Prince William's Surprising "Idea of a Fun Evening" With Princess Kate Is Revealed in New Royal Book

King Charles and Prince William might share a passion for protecting the environment and a desire to serve the people of the United Kingdom, but when it comes to their free time, father and son differ quite a bit. In his new book, Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. Her Story, Robert Hardman reveals that the Prince of Wales “is less of a traditionalist” than The King, and one of his favorite things to do is extremely relatable to reality TV fans.

Noting that Prince William is also “less of a radical” than his father, Hardman wrote that workaholic King Charles enjoys being at his desk until all hours, while William has a more everyday evening routine.

“The King is the one who still enjoys sitting up writing letters into the night whereas Prince William’s idea of a fun evening, says one of his team, is to ‘sit down with the Princess in front of The Traitors,’” Hardman penned.

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The Prince and Princess of Wales, pictured on a 2025 visit to Scotland, enjoy a cozy night in. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Wales family attends Easter Sunday services in Windsor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pegasus Books Elizabeth Ii: in Private. in Public. Her Story. $29.95 at Amazon US

The Prince of Wales previously expressed his love for the reality show during a 2025 investiture at Windsor Castle. The Traitors producer Stephen Lambert was awarded with an OBE (Order of the British Empire) at the time, and the TV exec told the Mirror that he chatted about his show with the future King.

“My award is for services to television, and we started talking about Celebrity Traitors," Lambert said. William then told the producer that “he and the family were very much looking forward to watching it. It was going to be a big treat for them and probably for the nation, he expected."

Perhaps the Prince of Wales could channel King Charles and write some letters to the cast during the off season.