Former Royal Equerry Shares Why the "Royal Pecking Order Didn't Sit Comfortably" With One Royal Family Member

Some Royal Family members appear to dislike being labeled as the "spare." Others, meanwhile, seem glad to avoid the responsibilities facing the heir apparent. According to one royal expert, one of Queen Elizabeth's children didn't like the so-called "royal pecking order" for an important reason.

In her book, My Mother and I , royal expert Ingrid Seward shared, "For 20 years, [ex-]Prince Andrew enjoyed basking in the glow of being the spare behind his older brother Prince Charles and in front of his sister Princess Anne. Andrew could be charming but he was spoiled, pampered, and...nothing was ever his fault."

Growing up without the pressure King Charles faced, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly developed "an inflated sense of entitlement and a sadly lacking sense of what was right and what was wrong." According to the royal biographer, Andrew's position caused him to feel as though "he knew everything and was allowed to get away with it."

Article continues below

Crucially, according to Seward, "[Andrew] never referred to himself as the spare because he didn't feel spare. He felt important."

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly developed "an inflated sense of entitlement." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seward spoke to the Queen Mother's former equerry, Colin Burgess, who opened up about the ex-Duke of York's character.

"The royal pecking order didn't sit comfortably with him," Burgess explained. "He saw himself as a military officer, as a war veteran who had done a lot for his country, including risking his life in combat, and as an ambassador for his nation rather than an armchair royal who sits on the trappings of power without actually ever doing anything."

"Andrew could be charming but he was spoiled, pampered, and...nothing was ever his fault." (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a result, Andrew reportedly felt entitled to "the luxury of royalty."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Burgess elaborated, "In all honesty he wasn't a particularly nice person. He also was unable to relax and gave the impression of never being off duty without doing anything. He gave the impression he was there for himself and himself only."

And when it came to the "royal pecking order," Andrew allegedly wasn't a fan.