It's been a whirlwind week for Charlize Theron and her stylist, Leslie Fremar. Over just 48 hours in New York City, the pair pulled off seven different designer outfits for a range of appearances, all leading up to Apex's red carpet premiere. But this wasn't a press run where the runway labels are the entire point. No, Theron and Fremar had more to say about styling with restraint.

Apex is a survival thriller about a woman going it alone in the Australian wilderness. So in the spirit of the bare necessities, Theron's wardrobe for promoting the Netflix project went all-in on refined minimalism. Black and white were the spotlight shades across her seven photo ops; if there was color, it arrived in the form of her cherry red lipstick.

Charlize Theron arrived at New York City press wearing a Givenchy by Sarah Burton tuxedo shirt and barrel-leg pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Then, she hit the late-night circuit in an Alexander McQueen look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Theron's black and white outfits began with daytime knitted skirt sets by Alaïa and Bottega Veneta, the latter bringing refined energy to spring's jazz shoe trend. Once the sun went down and Theron was stopping by the Late Night interview couch, she changed into a high-collar Alexander McQueen LBD with a lace-up front. Anyone keeping tabs on her promo schedule found real-life outfit inspo in her Givenchy look: an extra-oversize tuxedo shirt over equally-billowing white pants and feather-trimmed heels. In each of these outfits, the palette is as restrained as they come. But the impact is instantaneous, thanks to the precise tailoring and juxtaposing proportions.

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Apex's official premiere made way for Theron's riskiest of all the looks: a Dior by Jonathan Anderson suit. On the rack, her black blazer and slouchy trousers may have seemed like a safe choice. But Fremar upped the ante by removing a shirt underneath. All Theron wore instead was a high-neck, ruffled collar with ribbons draping over her stomach. See? Black and white outfits are definitely not boring.

For her official premiere, Theron wore an open Dior suit with a ruffled collar. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Theron even wore a white jumpsuit to scale a Times Square billboard while promoting her movie. Dedication! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Apex, it's worth noting, is not a fashion film. The heroine spends her screentime in a deadly pursuit through the Australian bush, getting dirtier and by the minute. But offscreen, Theron has had a run to rival the stars of the summer's presumptive fashion blockbuster. With each structured suit and starkly contrasting shirt, she's reached the pinnacle of deliberately understated dressing.

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