For the first time ever, Marie Claire readers are taking the reins, revealing the beauty products that they truly love, rely on, and return to for our 2026 Reader's Choice Awards. Who better to capture the best in beauty than an audience who is just as obsessed with all things hair, skin, nails, and makeup as we are? Fifty-seven exceptional products made the cut this year, covering all of your beauty essentials from head to toe. From a cult-favorite exfoliator that delivers baby-soft skin to a curl cream that leaves you with mega volume, these are the best beauty products of the year—according to you.

Skincare

(Image credit: Monika Lis)

Makeup

(Image credit: Monika Lis)