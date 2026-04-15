Introducing: The Inaugural 'Marie Claire' Reader’s Choice Awards
The most beloved beauty products of the year.
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For the first time ever, Marie Claire readers are taking the reins, revealing the beauty products that they truly love, rely on, and return to for our 2026 Reader's Choice Awards. Who better to capture the best in beauty than an audience who is just as obsessed with all things hair, skin, nails, and makeup as we are? Fifty-seven exceptional products made the cut this year, covering all of your beauty essentials from head to toe. From a cult-favorite exfoliator that delivers baby-soft skin to a curl cream that leaves you with mega volume, these are the best beauty products of the year—according to you.
Skincare
Whether you're targeting fine lines, redness, or breakouts, LED light therapy can be a powerful tool in your skincare arsenal—and this cult-favorite product can really deliver (with consistent use, of course). With both red and blue light modes—plus a third option that combines the two—you can treat and repair your complexion in just three minutes a day. It's also FDA-cleared, so you know your investment will pay off.
A solid skincare routine starts off with a great cleanser—and this French pharmacy staple fits the bill. Its milky texture is fortified with hydrating ceramides and brightening niacinamide, both of which play a key role in strengthening the skin's barrier and restoring hydration.
Double-cleanse to your heart's content with this K-Beauty staple. It's lightweight on the skin and doesn't leave behind any residue. Most importantly, it works for people with sensitive skin—a win-win if you ask me.
This lightweight gel moisturizer delivers serious brightening results. It’s powered by a more stable, better-penetrating form of vitamin C plus peptides to smooth fine lines and calm redness. Use it morning or night—it's the treatment to beat.
Finding a mineral sunscreen with zero white cast is a tall order, but this iconic sun care brand delivers an elegant formula that feels comfortable and blends in evenly, no matter your skin tone. It's ideal for sensitive, reactive skin, and dries down to a matte-ish finish that lets your makeup glide.
The antidote to dull skin is regular exfoliation. Case in point: this salicylic acid-based chemical exfoliant that wipes away dead skin cells, clears gunk from pores, and reveals a smoother, brighter complexion in just a few weeks. Just make sure you don't overdo it; oily skin types can likely tolerate daily use, but drier or more sensitive skin types should only use this twice a week.
Sorry, you can't erase dark circles, but you can fake better sleep. This cult-favorite eye cream boosts elasticity and brightness with vitamin C, with subtle yellow pigments that visibly color-correct shadows. Plus, the formulation wears beautifully under makeup with zero pilling in sight.
The Mighty Patch isn’t just a creative way to dress up and disguise an annoying pimple. It uses a layer of hydrocolloid to gently minimize whiteheads (and disguise the pimple) in as little as one day. Not to mention: if you just can’t help picking at your blemishes, this provides a protective barrier between you and your eager fingers.
Korean sheet masks are basically industry standard at this point, and this firming and hydrating option proves why. It can reduce the appearance of pores while leaving your skin ridiculously plumped and radiant.
There's no shortage of luxury lip treatments to choose from, but this one is proof that sometimes you can't beat the basics—or a drugstore price. With a creamy, silky texture that instantly soothes dryness, this classic formula doesn't just prevent chapped lips; it makes them feel baby soft.
There's nothing better than spritzing your face with a hydrating toner that feels virtually weightless on the skin. This squalene and hyaluronic acid-packed formula does just that, all while delivering a sensorially elegant skincare experience.
Retinol is a hero ingredient for treating fine lines and wrinkles, but it has a reputation for being aggressive and drying. To accommodate the sensitive skin crowd, this formula combines a small percentage of retinol with moisturizing squalane—and sells it at a truly unbeatable under-$10 price point.
Uneven skin tone and hyperpigmentation are no match for this powerful face serum which features kojic acid, niacinamide, and alpha arbutrin to fade stubborn discoloration and leave skin looking luminous and even-toned.
A true do-it-all, this non-comedogenic face oil is like a tall drink of water for all skin types. Contrary to popular opinion, it's not going to cause breakouts, but it will help to plump fine lines and hydrate skin. Put a few drops on your cuticles to really maximize the benefits.
Makeup
For a sheer-but-buildable finish that looks like your skin-but-better, this product is the one to beat. Powered by SPF 40 to protect against harsh UV rays, this mineral skin tint comes in a range of shades that leaves your complexion enviable in texture and tone, to say the least.
This cult-favorite SPF uses good-for-your-skin ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and zinc oxide to moisturize and protect you from the sun, plus a natural wash of color.
Want a buildable concealer with a delectably creamy finish? With calming and hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and green tea extract, blemishes are not only concealed but treated for a flawless finish.
Want your makeup to last all day? Smooth on a thin layer of this affordable gel-based primer to help makeup last all day. Its velvet finish blurs over pores and gives an airbrushed finish even before foundation is applied.
The undertones on this bronzer strike a rare balance between warmth and true contour, while skin-identical squalane helps the powder melt into the complexion for a smooth finish.
This bouncy blush from Rare Beauty was designed to blend like cream and dry down as powder, making it easily buildable for a soft, natural-looking flush.
Whether you're an eyeliner pro or novice, this flexible tip brush makes drawing on a cat eye incredibly easy. The highly pigmented color delivers a matte finish and 24-hour wear—no flakes in sight. If black's not your shade, there are eight others to choose from, too.
If you’re looking for an eyeshadow palette that is perfectly curated to complement your skin tone—and versatile enough to take you from day to night—this is it. The palette comes in three colorways for light, medium, and deep skin tones. Each features matte shades designed to perfect your signature makeup look with ease.
Length is the headline, but the details seal the deal. The genius brush separates even the stickiest lashes for a clean, clump-free finish. Oh, and the lineup of playful shades makes it easy to turn a classic mascara into a full eye moment.
One of the most iconic brow products in the beauty game, this ultra-thin pencil creates realistic brow-like hairs to fill and define your arches like a pro. With precise application and long-wearing color, you're guaranteed the brows of your dreams.
Meet the ultimate everyday lipstick. The shade Pillow Talk, which launched in 2013, gets the most buzz—but every single shade in the range delivers the same cashmere-meets-matte finish. It's the brand's proprietary 3D glow pigments that take this formula to the next level, making lips look fuller without any tingling.
Proof that a great lip liner doesn't need a luxury price tag. This butter-soft pencil glides on smoothly, holds its line without bleeding, and has completed the kits of some of your favorite celebrities and makeup artists for years.